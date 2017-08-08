WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


80°F
Scattered Clouds
Feels Like 82°
Winds ESE 5 mph
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Partly Cloudy80°
60°
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Mostly Cloudy79°
66°
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Chance of a Thunderstorm84°
65°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Partly Cloudy83°
64°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Chance of a Thunderstorm78°
63°

AUDIO: Andy Reid’s Preseason Press Conference

by on August 8, 2017 at 12:40 PM (3 hours ago)

The Chiefs are gearing up for their first preseason game of the 2017 season as they take on the San Francisco 49ers on Friday at Arrowhead Stadium. 

Head Coach Andy Reid said the quarterbacks will each get a quarter, Smith the first, Bray the second and Mahomes the third quarter. If you look back at previous seasons, Bray and Mahomes may get some first quarter snaps as well. 

Injury wise the Chiefs could have a kicker come in for Friday as Cairo Santos is having some groin issues but he should be ok for the season. 

Listen to Head Coach Andy Reid’s full press conference. 

 

For all the latest on local sports, follow Jake on Twitter @JakeLebahn. He can also be reached at jake.lebahn@alphamediausa.com.