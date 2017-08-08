AUDIO: Andy Reid’s Preseason Press Conference

The Chiefs are gearing up for their first preseason game of the 2017 season as they take on the San Francisco 49ers on Friday at Arrowhead Stadium.

Head Coach Andy Reid said the quarterbacks will each get a quarter, Smith the first, Bray the second and Mahomes the third quarter. If you look back at previous seasons, Bray and Mahomes may get some first quarter snaps as well.

Injury wise the Chiefs could have a kicker come in for Friday as Cairo Santos is having some groin issues but he should be ok for the season.

Listen to Head Coach Andy Reid’s full press conference.