AUDIO: Andy Reid’s Weekly Press Conference

by on August 16, 2017 at 12:01 PM (3 hours ago)

The Kansas City Chiefs have wrapped up their first part of training camp as the final practice in St. Joseph, Missouri was held on Wednesday. 

The Chiefs are off on Thursday and travel to Cincinnati on Friday for the game against the Bengals on Saturday. 

When the Chiefs return they will have the rest of training camp at the Chiefs practice facility in Kansas City. 

Head Coach Andy Reid spoke to the media to wrap up the first part of camp, shed some light on the game reps for Saturday, highlight some guys he thinks have played well plus much more. 

