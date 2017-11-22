AUDIO: Azura Credit Union Wildcat Wrap Up with Tim Fitzgerald

Tune in Every Wednesday from 3:30 to 4:00 pm on 580 Sports Talk to hear the latest news and chatter on Wildcat Athletics.

Tim Fitzgerald of GoPowercat.com joins the guys on 580 Sports Talk to talk K-State sports during their weekly Wildcat Wrap-Up brought to you by Azura Credit Union.

The guys recap the best win of the season for the Cats, in Stillwater over then #10-ranked Oklahoma State. They discuss what that means for the rest of their season and the upcoming matchup against Iowa State in Manhattan this Saturday. Also on the plate is a chat about last week’s report that former AD John Currie had tried to arrange a coach-in-waiting situation that Bill Snyder vetoed.