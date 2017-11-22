WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


38°F
Clear
Feels Like 34°
Winds SSE 6 mph
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Clear45°
33°
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Clear63°
46°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Clear73°
37°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Clear61°
36°
Sun
Weather for Sunday is Clear64°
46°

AUDIO: Azura Credit Union Wildcat Wrap Up with Tim Fitzgerald

by on November 22, 2017 at 6:00 PM (54 mins ago)

Tune in Every Wednesday from 3:30 to 4:00 pm on 580 Sports Talk to hear the latest news and chatter on Wildcat Athletics. 

Tim Fitzgerald of GoPowercat.com joins the guys on 580 Sports Talk to talk K-State sports during their weekly Wildcat Wrap-Up brought to you by Azura Credit Union. 

The guys recap the best win of the season for the Cats, in Stillwater over then #10-ranked Oklahoma State. They discuss what that means for the rest of their season and the upcoming matchup against Iowa State in Manhattan this Saturday. Also on the plate is a chat about last week’s report that former AD John Currie had tried to arrange a coach-in-waiting situation that Bill Snyder vetoed.

Dan Lucero is a member of the WIBW Sports Staff. Follow him on Twitter @danluceroshow or email him at dan.lucero@alphamediausa.com.