AUDIO: Azura Credit Union Wildcat Wrap-Up with Tim Fitzgerald

by on November 29, 2017 at 5:18 PM (3 hours ago)

Tune in Every Wednesday from 3:30 to 4:00 pm on 580 Sports Talk to hear the latest news and chatter on Wildcat Athletics. 

Tim Fitzgerald of GoPowercat.com joins the guys on 580 Sports Talk to talk K-State sports during their weekly Wildcat Wrap-Up brought to you by Azura Credit Union. 

The Wildcats are 7-5 on the season and the narrative has changed, what is the biggest reason, why is Skyler Thompson the guy for the cats, what other reasons have the Cats succeeded outside of Thompson. They also look at the bowl outlook, the basketball team, plus the situation that John Currie has now produced in Tennessee. 

