AUDIO: Azura Credit Union Wildcat Wrap-Up with Tim Fitzgerald

by on December 7, 2017 at 9:08 AM (2 hours ago)

Tune in Every Wednesday from 3:30 to 4:00 pm on 580 Sports Talk to hear the latest news and chatter on Wildcat Athletics. 

Tim Fitzgerald of GoPowercat.com joins the guys on 580 Sports Talk to talk K-State sports during their weekly Wildcat Wrap-Up brought to you by Azura Credit Union. 

Is the Cactus Bowl a game K-State fans are excited for, we discuss all things Bowl travel and more with Tim. How good is the Wildcat basketball team, the reasoning behind the schedule, plus a little gambling talk as well. 

For all the latest on local sports, follow Jake on Twitter @JakeLebahn.