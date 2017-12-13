WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


46°F
Clear
Feels Like 42°
Winds WNW 8 mph
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Partly Cloudy61°
30°
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Overcast46°
27°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Clear51°
35°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Clear60°
36°
Sun
Weather for Sunday is Chance of Rain47°
26°

AUDIO: Azura Credit Union Wildcat Wrap-Up with Tim Fitzgerald

by on December 13, 2017 at 4:24 PM (3 hours ago)

Tune in Every Wednesday from 3:30 to 4:00 pm on 580 Sports Talk to hear the latest news and chatter on Wildcat Athletics. 

Tim Fitzgerald of GoPowercat.com joins the guys on 580 Sports Talk to talk K-State sports during their weekly Wildcat Wrap-Up brought to you by Azura Credit Union. 

The latest news on the Cats heading to the Cactus Bowl, the latest report on Bill Snyder coming back, the latest recruiting news as the new signing period comes up. They also break down the loss to Tulsa, the guards living and dying by the three and more. 

For all the latest on local sports, follow Jake on Twitter @JakeLebahn. He can also be reached at jake.lebahn@alphamediausa.com.