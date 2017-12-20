WIBW News Now!

AUDIO: Azura Credit Union Wildcat Wrap-Up with Tim Fitzgerald

by on December 20, 2017 at 4:23 PM (1 hour ago)

Tune in Every Wednesday from 3:30 to 4:00 pm on 580 Sports Talk to hear the latest news and chatter on Wildcat Athletics. 

Tim Fitzgerald of GoPowercat.com joins the guys on 580 Sports Talk to talk K-State sports during their weekly Wildcat Wrap-Up brought to you by Azura Credit Union. 

Lots going on with the Wildcat football and basketball program. We discuss the recent Bill Snyder press conference, the first ever high school early signing period, the Cactus bowl plus a look at K-State basketball. 

For all the latest on local sports, follow Jake on Twitter @JakeLebahn. He can also be reached at jake.lebahn@alphamediausa.com.