AUDIO: Azura Credit Union Wildcat Wrap-Up with Tim Fitzgerald

by on December 27, 2017 at 4:19 PM (4 hours ago)

Tune in Every Wednesday from 3:30 to 4:00 pm on 580 Sports Talk to hear the latest news and chatter on Wildcat Athletics. 

Tim Fitzgerald of GoPowercat.com joins the guys on 580 Sports Talk to talk K-State sports during their weekly Wildcat Wrap-Up brought to you by Azura Credit Union. 

We recap the Cactus Bowl, what stood out in the first half compared to the second half, what took so long to run the ball, how good was the defense for K-State in the second half, how does this set up the 2018 season, is there a quarterback controversy? 

 

