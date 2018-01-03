WIBW News Now!

AUDIO: Azura Credit Union Wildcat Wrap-Up with Tim Fitzgerald

by on January 3, 2018 at 5:03 PM (4 hours ago)

Tune in Every Wednesday from 3:30 to 4:00 pm on 580 Sports Talk to hear the latest news and chatter on Wildcat Athletics. 

Tim Fitzgerald of GoPowercat.com joins the guys on 580 Sports Talk to talk K-State sports during their weekly Wildcat Wrap-Up brought to you by Azura Credit Union. 

Bill Snyder announced he will return for his 27th season as Head Coach, the guys discuss the future for K-State, how he handles his decision to stay or retire, how will the Wildcats look in 2018 and a peek at the basketball side of things as the Wildcats are 1-1 in Big 12 play. 

