AUDIO: Azura Credit Union Wildcat Wrap-Up with Tim Fitzgerald

Tim Fitzgerald of GoPowercat.com joins the guys on 580 Sports Talk to talk K-State sports during their weekly Wildcat Wrap-Up brought to you by Azura Credit Union.

Bill Snyder announced he will return for his 27th season as Head Coach, the guys discuss the future for K-State, how he handles his decision to stay or retire, how will the Wildcats look in 2018 and a peek at the basketball side of things as the Wildcats are 1-1 in Big 12 play.