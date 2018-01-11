AUDIO: Azura Credit Union Wildcat Wrap-Up with Tim Fitzgerald

Tune in Every Wednesday from 3:30 to 4:00 pm on 580 Sports Talk to hear the latest news and chatter on Wildcat Athletics.

Tim Fitzgerald of GoPowercat.com joins the guys on 580 Sports Talk to talk K-State sports during their weekly Wildcat Wrap-Up brought to you by Azura Credit Union.

The Wildcats take on Oklahoma State on Wednesday night, is that a must win? The guys discuss the loss of Kamau Stokes, how does Cartier Diarra take his spot, do they need to change of the offense, who will have to step up for this K-State team plus more.