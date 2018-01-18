WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


39°F
Clear
Feels Like 33°
Winds SSW 8 mph
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Partly Cloudy43°
25°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Clear50°
31°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Overcast50°
38°
Sun
Weather for Sunday is Overcast57°
31°
Mon
Weather for Monday is Partly Cloudy38°
24°

AUDIO: Azura Credit Union Wildcat Wrap-Up with Tim Fitzgerald

by on January 18, 2018 at 12:27 PM

Tune in Every Wednesday from 3:30 to 4:00 pm on 580 Sports Talk to hear the latest news and chatter on Wildcat Athletics. 

Tim Fitzgerald of GoPowercat.com joins the guys on 580 Sports Talk to talk K-State sports during their weekly Wildcat Wrap-Up brought to you by Azura Credit Union. 

The Wildcats may have flipped their season with their big win over the Sooners on Tuesday night, the guys break down the big win, how it changes the perspective of the season, why is Diarra playing so well, has Wade reached his ceiling finally plus a look at the TCU contest. 

For all the latest on local sports, follow Jake on Twitter @JakeLebahn. He can also be reached at jake.lebahn@alphamediausa.com.