AUDIO: Azura Credit Union Wildcat Wrap-Up with Tim Fitzgerald

Tim Fitzgerald of GoPowercat.com joins the guys on 580 Sports Talk to talk K-State sports during their weekly Wildcat Wrap-Up brought to you by Azura Credit Union.

The Wildcats may have flipped their season with their big win over the Sooners on Tuesday night, the guys break down the big win, how it changes the perspective of the season, why is Diarra playing so well, has Wade reached his ceiling finally plus a look at the TCU contest.