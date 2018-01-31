WIBW News Now!

AUDIO: Azura Credit Union Wildcat Wrap-Up with Tim Fitzgerald

by on January 31, 2018 at 4:50 PM

Tune in Every Wednesday from 3:30 to 4:00 pm on 580 Sports Talk to hear the latest news and chatter on Wildcat Athletics. 

Tim Fitzgerald of GoPowercat.com joins the guys on 580 Sports Talk to talk K-State sports during their weekly Wildcat Wrap-Up brought to you by Azura Credit Union. 

What happened to the efficient offense for the Wildcats when they faced the Jayhawks, will Kamau Stokes make an impact in the future, why did the Cats struggle with the zone? How does KSU match up with WVU? On the football side of things, who is the latest person linked to the defensive coordinator position for the football team?

