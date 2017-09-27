WIBW News Now!

AUDIO: Azura Credit Union Wildcat Wrap-Up with Tim Fitzgerald

by on September 27, 2017 at 4:33 PM (1 hour ago)

Tune in Every Wednesday from 3:30 to 4:00 pm on 580 Sports Talk to hear the latest news and chatter on Wildcat Athletics. 

Tim Fitzgerald of GoPowercat.com joins the guys on 580 Sports Talk to talk K-State sports during their weekly Wildcat Wrap-Up brought to you by Azura Credit Union. 

They guys discuss the K-State basketball media day, the big headlines for the hoops team, the latest FBI investigation of college basketball, the Big 12 opener against Baylor and the latest news on the football field. 

For all the latest on local sports, follow Jake on Twitter @JakeLebahn.