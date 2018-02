Tune in Every Wednesday from 3:30 to 4:00 pm on 580 Sports Talk to hear the latest news and chatter on Wildcat Athletics.

Tim Fitzgerald of GoPowercat.com joins the guys on 580 Sports Talk to talk K-State sports during their weekly Wildcat Wrap-Up brought to you by Azura Credit Union.

The Wildcats take on the Oklahoma State Cowboys, how do the Cats match up, is KSU the true average program under Bruce Weber, has KSU hired a new secondary coach plus the latest news on the transfer front for KSU.