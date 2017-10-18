AUDIO: Azura Credit Union Wildcat Wrap-Up with Tim Fitzgerald

Tune in Every Wednesday from 3:30 to 4:00 pm on 580 Sports Talk to hear the latest news and chatter on Wildcat Athletics.

Tim Fitzgerald of GoPowercat.com joins the guys on 580 Sports Talk to talk K-State sports during their weekly Wildcat Wrap-Up brought to you by Azura Credit Union.

They recap the loss to TCU, is this team going to a bowl game, what is the key problem for this team, what is wrong with the offense, can this team turn this down, how does Delton change the play-calling, what makes this OU game a winnable game.