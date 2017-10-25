AUDIO: Azura Credit Union Wildcat Wrap Up with Tim Fitzgerald

Tune in Every Wednesday from 3:30 to 4:00 pm on 580 Sports Talk to hear the latest news and chatter on Wildcat Athletics.

Tim Fitzgerald of GoPowercat.com joins the guys on 580 Sports Talk to talk K-State sports during their weekly Wildcat Wrap-Up brought to you by Azura Credit Union.

Tim shares his thoughts on the K-State loss to the Sooners, the struggles in the secondary, the offense going away from the run game, the consistency of the team and what it would mean if K-State doesn’t blow out KU at this point. He also shares his thoughts on the Wildcats basketball team as they prepare for a game on Sunday.