AUDIO: Azura Credit Union Wildcat Wrap-Up with Tim Fitzgerald

Tune in Every Wednesday from 3:30 to 4:00 pm on 580 Sports Talk to hear the latest news and chatter on Wildcat Athletics. 

Tim Fitzgerald of GoPowercat.com joins the guys on 580 Sports Talk to talk K-State sports during their weekly Wildcat Wrap-Up brought to you by Azura Credit Union. 

The guys recap the win in Lubbock against Texas Tech, who should be the starter, has the defense taken a big step forward with their effort against Texas Tech, the match-up with the WVU Mountaineers, Will Grier and the problems he poses plus a look at the basketball season. 

