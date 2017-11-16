AUDIO: Azura Credit Union Wildcat Wrap Up with Tim Fitzgerald

Tune in Every Wednesday from 3:30 to 4:00 pm on 580 Sports Talk to hear the latest news and chatter on Wildcat Athletics.

Tim Fitzgerald of GoPowercat.com joins the guys on 580 Sports Talk to talk K-State sports during their weekly Wildcat Wrap-Up brought to you by Azura Credit Union.

The guys recap the loss to West Virginia, what is the biggest concern for the Cats, the QB run game and should it be limited to stay healthy. The leadership issue for the Wildcats, what chance does K-State offense have to keep pace with the Cowboys plus a little basketball talk.