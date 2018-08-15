WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


85°F
Clear
Feels Like 89°
Winds NNW 4 mph
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Partly Cloudy86°
68°
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Partly Cloudy91°
68°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Partly Cloudy88°
67°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Clear91°
69°
Sun
Weather for Sunday is Chance of a Thunderstorm84°
66°

AUDIO: Azura Credit Union Wildcat Wrap-Up with Riley Gates

by on August 15, 2018 at 5:16 PM (55 mins ago)

Tune in Every Wednesday from 3:30 to 4:00 pm on 580 Sports Talk to hear the latest news and chatter on Wildcat Athletics. 

Riley Gates of GoPowercat.com joins the guys on 580 Sports Talk to talk K-State sports during their weekly Wildcat Wrap-Up brought to you by Azura Credit Union.

K-State held their annual Football Appreciation Day on Saturday, August 11th and also held an open practice for the fans and media. Get a recap of the day and what stood out as KSU gears up for their opener on September 1st. 

For all the latest on local sports, follow Jake on Twitter @JakeLebahn. He can also be reached at jake.lebahn@alphamediausa.com.