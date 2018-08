Tune in Every Wednesday from 3:30 to 4:00 pm on 580 Sports Talk to hear the latest news and chatter on Wildcat Athletics.

Riley Gates of GoPowercat.com joins the guys on 580 Sports Talk to talk K-State sports during their weekly Wildcat Wrap-Up brought to you by Azura Credit Union.

Report date is here, one month from August 1st the Wildcats open up the season at Bill Snyder Family Stadium against South Dakota. Get the biggest headlines as the Cats gear up for fall camp.