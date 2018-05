Tune in Every Wednesday from 3:30 to 4:00 pm on 580 Sports Talk to hear the latest news and chatter on Wildcat Athletics.

Tim Fitzgerald of GoPowercat.com joins the guys on 580 Sports Talk to talk K-State sports during their weekly Wildcat Wrap-Up brought to you by Azura Credit Union.

This week the gang talks to Fitz about the impending search for a new baseball coach, Gene Taylor’s one-year anniversary as AD, basketball recruiting, the quarterback battle, and more.