AUDIO: Banged-Up Cats Routed By Longhorns

A short-handed Kansas State team opened Big 12 play with a thud Wednesday night at Bramlage Coliseum, as Texas scorched the nets with 13 made three-pointers in a 67-47 victory over the Wildcats.

The visiting Longhorns were 14-for-27 from distance, led by sophomore Jace Febres, who made seven triples off the bench en route to a career high 23 points. In contrast, K-State couldn’t buy a bucket all night, shooting just 33 percent from the field and going 6-for-17 from three. Makol Mawien was the only Wildcat in double figures, scoring 13 pints, but he was 5-for-13 from the floor.

The Wildcats trailed 25-22 at the half after a miserable shooting display that saw them miss 21 of their 30 field goal attempts. Texas led by as many as eight at 25-17 before K-State closed with the final five points of the half, including a Cartier Diarra breakaway dunk to beat the buzzer.

After falling behind 35-34 midway through the second half, Texas restored their lead on back-to-back threes from Febres. Those shots started a 33-12 run that closed out the easy victory for the Longhorns.

Senior guard Kamau Stokes did not dress for K-State. A foot injury flared up and caused him to miss out for the first time this season. Senior forward Dean Wade also remained sidelined for the Wildcats for a fourth straight game, but was not wearing a walking boot on his injured foot.

On Saturday, K-State travels to Lubbock to face Texas Tech, who won their conference opener at West Virginia Wednesday night. Tip-off is set for 1 p.m.

POSTGAME AUDIO:

Texas: coach Shaka Smart, Jace Febres

Kansas State: coach Bruce Weber, Barry Brown