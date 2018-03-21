WIBW News Now!

AUDIO: Barry Brown, Xavier Sneed and Kamau Stokes Press Conference

by on March 21, 2018 at 3:04 PM (2 hours ago)

The Kansas State Wildcats take on the Kentucky Wildcats in the round of 16 Thursday evening in Atlanta, Georgia. 

You can listen to the game on 580 WIBW/FM News 104.9 with pregame coverage starting at 7:30 and tip off at 8:37

Kentucky is a five point favorite over Kansas State as of Wednesday afternoon. 

Barry Brown, Xavier Sneed and Kamau Stokes spoke to the media during their press conference on Wednesday. Brown addressed the Kentucky size and length, how will they attack their size, how they have improved on defense, how much film do they study, how has the team still won without Dean Wade. 

 

