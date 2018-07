The Royals are gearing up for a ten game road trip that starts in New York against the Yankees and stop in Chicago against the Sox and then finishes with the Twins.

The trade deadline is approaching fast. What will the Royals do.

David Lesky of Baseball Prospectus Kansas City came on 580 Sports Talk to discuss the Royals success and then the struggles since the World Series success plus a look at Moose on the trade market.