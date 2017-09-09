AUDIO: Beaty, Jayhawks discuss loss to Central Michigan

Saturday afternoon was a struggle right out of the gate for the Kansas Jayhawks, who lost to the Central Michigan Chippewas 45-27.

After a strong debut last week, Peyton Bender had a rough go against the Chippewas, completing 32/62 passes for 323 yards and two interceptions. His counterpart, CMU’s Shane Morris, had a game for the ages, passing for 467 yards and 5 touchdowns without a turnover.

Defensively, the story was even more grim than it was for the KU offense. The Jayhawks allowed 8.2 yards per play on the day, while the secondary almost couldn’t compete with Chippewas’ receivers. Kansas will look to rebound next week when it travels to Athens, Ohio, to take on the Ohio Bobcats.

Hear what coach David Beaty and the Jayhawks had to say after the game:

