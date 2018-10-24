Big 12 basketball media day returned to the Sprint Center in Kansas City, Missouri on Wednesday, with Kansas, Kansas State and the entire league previewing the upcoming season. All 10 coaches and various league administrators held press conferences, while select players from each team had breakout sessions with media members as well.

While excitement was the general feeling around the event per usual, the more ominous backdrop for this week’s festivities was the ongoing trial for the FBI’s investigation into college basketball. The general uneasiness about the proceedings was exacerbated by Kansas announcing that sophomore forward Silvio de Sousa will be held out of competition while his eligibility is reviewed. de Sousa has been a central figure in the trial.

In main event fashion, Kansas coach Bill Self spoke last and opened his remarks by saying he wouldn’t be answering any questions about the FBI trial based on a mandate he had been given.

Bill Self: "I will refrain from any comment that is directly related to the trial…that is a mandate that has been given to me" #kubball #Big12MBB — 580 Sports Talk (@580Sportstalk) October 24, 2018

Self was also asked to go into specifics about why de Sousa’s eligibility is in question, and reiterated that he was declared eligible by the NCAA last season, and that he’s being held out due specifically to new information from the trial.

As for the basketball side of things, Self said that this year’s team is deeper and bigger than it’s been in recent years, adding that while the guard group is young, it’s filled with talent.

When asked about junior forward Dedric Lawson, a preseason AP All-American, Self had glowing praise of his work ethic and his skill set.

“I talked to other coaches in the league about him, and that was the fact that they thought he was a ridiculously high IQ and skilled big guy and that the game was kind of in slow motion to him,” Self said. “After coaching him now for a little over a year, that is an accurate assessment. He’s gotten better. His body has improved. He’s actually more athletic, but the thing that separates him from most is his ability to see the game differently than the way most people see it.”

Self went on to say that it’s beneficial to the program to have guys like Dedric and KJ Lawson, plus Charlie Moore, come in as transfers, because it gives the Jayhawks something of a veteran presence despite being a generally younger team.

Kansas State’s Bruce Weber was the first coach to speak on Wednesday, and he immediately addressed the excitement surrounding the Wildcats heading into the season. Similarly to the general theme at K-State’s in-house media day this year, Weber emphasized the team’s veteran core leaving a positive impact on the program.

“You’re always excited at this time, but for us probably a little more fun for us because we have a lot of veterans back,” Weber said. “Then we have, I don’t know, what – basically the whole team back and many of them started on a team that went to the Elite Eight.”

#KState is No. 12 nationally and No. 2 in the Big 12 preseason rankings. But Bruce Weber is still not totally convinced the Wildcats have the respect they deserve. "I kind of laugh. …Why shouldn't we be in the top 10? But it is what it is." — Riley Gates (@Riley_Gates) October 24, 2018

Senior forward Dean Wade was the focal point for several questions directed at Weber. Wade was named the Big 12 preseason player of the year earlier in October, yet didn’t receive any votes for the AP preseason All-American team, something that irked Weber.

“Somebody’s not paying attention,” Weber said regarding the All-American voting. “It bothered me a little bit.”

Despite being perturbed at the national voting, Weber re-emphasized an underdog, hard-working mentality for his team, specifically Wade and the other seniors.

“All he can do is have a great senior year,” Weber said. “Same with Barry [Brown], same with Kam [Stokes].”

The FBI investigation was also brought up during Weber’s presser. As he’s already done during the offseason, he voiced his distress with the entire situation.

“For me, it’s sad for the business … I can’t worry about what other people do,” Weber said. “The game is important to me, and I want things corrected if it can be and hopefully it will be in the future.”

Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby kicked off this year’s media day with a set of major announcements for the conference. Chief among those was publicizing an extension with Kansas City to keep the league’s men’s and women’s tournaments there through 2024.

“We don’t really have much debate about the site of the tournament,” Bowlsby said.

Bowlsby also officially announced a “scheduling alliance” with the Big East, starting in the 2019-2020 season. The partnership was first reported by Jon Rothstein last week. The series will include five home games per year for each conference, starting with an already-scheduled contest between Kansas and Villanova.

Before the regular season starts on Nov. 6, several Big 12 teams will have exhibition games to warm up for the year. Kansas has two scheduled, facing Emporia State on Oct. 25 and Washburn on Nov. 1, while K-State is playing Pitt State on Nov. 2. Oklahoma will play Pitt State in an exhibition one day earlier as well. Elsewhere, Texas Tech and West Virginia will be playing charity games against Division I teams the first week of November, versus UTEP on Nov. 1 and Penn State on Nov. 3, respectively.

The regular season will then get started on Nov. 6, headlined by KU’s Champions Classic contest versus 10th-ranked Michigan State. Baylor, Iowa State, Texas and Texas Tech will also be in action that day.

