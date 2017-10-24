AUDIO: Big 12 Basketball Media Day

Big 12 officials, coaches and players met the media at the annual Big 12 Basketball Media Day at the Sprint Center in Kansas City on Tuesday.

Kansas State was represented by coach Bruce Weber, Barry Brown, Kamau Stokes and Dean Wade, while Kansas sent coach Bill Self, Devonte’ Graham, Malik Newman and Svi Mykhailiuk to the event. Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby kicked off the day with league announcements and a Q&A session.

Frequent topics discussed throughout the day included the ongoing FBI investigation into college basketball, charity scrimmage games and the upcoming season. Listen here for audio from Commissioner Bowlsby, Bill Self, Bruce Weber and their respective teams.

