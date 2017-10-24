WIBW News Now!

AUDIO: Big 12 Basketball Media Day

by on October 24, 2017 at 3:04 PM (3 hours ago)

Big 12 officials, coaches and players met the media at the annual Big 12 Basketball Media Day at the Sprint Center in Kansas City on Tuesday.

Kansas State was represented by coach Bruce Weber, Barry Brown, Kamau Stokes and Dean Wade, while Kansas sent coach Bill Self, Devonte’ Graham, Malik Newman and Svi Mykhailiuk to the event. Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby kicked off the day with league announcements and a Q&A session. 

Frequent topics discussed throughout the day included the ongoing FBI investigation into college basketball, charity scrimmage games and the upcoming season. Listen here for audio from Commissioner Bowlsby, Bill Self, Bruce Weber and their respective teams.

Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby

Bruce Weber Q&A

Bill Self Q&A

K-State: Dean Wade & Kamau Stokes

K-State: Barry Brown

Bruce Weber

KU: Malik Newman, Svi Mykhailiuk & Devonte’ Graham

KU: Malik Newman

KU: Devonte’ Graham

Bill Self pt. 1

Bill Self pt. 2