AUDIO: Big 12 Football Media Days

The 2018 season is officially underway with the start of the Big 12 Football Media Days.

Kansas will be in attendance for day one, along with Texas Tech, Oklahoma, Iowa State and TCU

Kansas State will be on Tuesday, day two, along with Oklahoma State, Baylor, West Virginia and Texas.

The media has spoken, they believe Oklahoma is the overwhelming favorite but they also believe it will be a competitive season as five teams earned first place votes.

2018 Big 12 Football Media Preseason Poll

1. Oklahoma (46) 509 2. West Virginia (2) 432 3. TCU (1) 390 4. Texas (1) 370 5. Oklahoma State 300 6. Kansas State (2) 283 7. Iowa State 250 8. Texas Tech 149 9. Baylor 125 10. Kansas 52

Hear from several players, coaches and media personalities.

TCU Head Coach Gary Patterson joined us early today.

Gary Patterson-TCU Head Coach

Joel Klatt Fox Sports

Joel Klatt Fox Sports

Press conference audio:

David Beaty-KU Head Coach

Bob Bowlsby Big 12 Commissioner press conference