AUDIO: Big 12 Football Media Days

by on July 16, 2018 at 11:22 AM (58 mins ago)

The 2018 season is officially underway with the start of the Big 12 Football Media Days. 

Kansas will be in attendance for day one, along with Texas Tech, Oklahoma, Iowa State and TCU

Kansas State will be on Tuesday, day two, along with Oklahoma State, Baylor, West Virginia and Texas. 

The media has spoken, they believe Oklahoma is the overwhelming favorite but they also believe it will be a competitive season as five teams earned first place votes. 

2018 Big 12 Football Media Preseason Poll 

1. Oklahoma (46) 509
2. West Virginia (2) 432
3. TCU (1)

390
4.  Texas (1) 370
5.  Oklahoma State 300
6. Kansas State (2) 283
7. Iowa State  250
8. Texas Tech 149
9. Baylor 125
10. Kansas  52

 

Hear from several players, coaches and media personalities. 

 

Gary Patterson-TCU Head Coach

 

 

Joel Klatt Fox Sports

 

 

Press conference audio: 

David Beaty-KU Head Coach 

Bob Bowlsby Big 12 Commissioner  press conference 

 

For all the latest on local sports, follow Jake on Twitter @JakeLebahn. He can also be reached at jake.lebahn@alphamediausa.com.