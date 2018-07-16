AUDIO: Big 12 Football Media Days

The 2018 season is officially underway with the start of the Big 12 Football Media Days.
Kansas will be in attendance for day one, along with Texas Tech, Oklahoma, Iowa State and TCU
Kansas State will be on Tuesday, day two, along with Oklahoma State, Baylor, West Virginia and Texas.
The media has spoken, they believe Oklahoma is the overwhelming favorite but they also believe it will be a competitive season as five teams earned first place votes.
2018 Big 12 Football Media Preseason Poll
|1.
|Oklahoma (46)
|509
|2.
|West Virginia (2)
|432
|3.
|TCU (1)
|
390
|4.
|Texas (1)
|370
|5.
|Oklahoma State
|300
|6.
|Kansas State (2)
|283
|7.
|Iowa State
|250
|8.
|Texas Tech
|149
|9.
|Baylor
|125
|10.
|Kansas
|52
Hear from several players, coaches and media personalities.
TCU Head Coach Gary Patterson joined us early today. Hear the coach later today on the show. pic.twitter.com/oNHN0mQXNU
— 580 Sports Talk (@580Sportstalk) July 16, 2018
Gary Patterson-TCU Head Coach
Hear from @joelklatt today on the showm pic.twitter.com/AtLqQtIGPH
— 580 Sports Talk (@580Sportstalk) July 16, 2018
Joel Klatt Fox Sports
Press conference audio:
David Beaty-KU Head Coach
Bob Bowlsby Big 12 Commissioner press conference