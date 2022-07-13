      Weather Alert

AUDIO: Big 12 Football Media Days from AT&T Stadium

Jul 13, 2022 @ 12:38pm

The Big 12 football media days started on Wednesday, July 13th from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

The Big 12 has a new preseason champion for the first time in six years.

2022 Big 12 Football Media Preseason Poll
1. Baylor (17), 365
2. Oklahoma (12), 354
3. Oklahoma State (9), 342
4. Texas (2), 289
5. Kansas State, 261
6. Iowa State (1), 180
7. TCU, 149
8. West Virginia, 147
9. Texas Tech, 119
10. Kansas, 48

Hear from the KU and K-State contingent at Media Days.

K-State

Chris Klieman- KSU Head Coach 

Deuce Vaughn-KSU Running back

Eli Huggins- KSU Defensive tackle

Daniel Green- KSU Linebacker 

Adrian Martinez- KSU Quarterback

Gene Taylor- KSU Athletic Director 

 

KU

Lance Leipold- KU Head Coach 

Jalon Daniels- KU Quarterback 

Travis Goff- KU Athletic Director 

Devin Neal-KU Running Back 

 

 

