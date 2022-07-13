AUDIO: Big 12 Football Media Days from AT&T Stadium

The Big 12 football media days started on Wednesday, July 13th from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
The Big 12 has a new preseason champion for the first time in six years.
2022 Big 12 Football Media Preseason Poll
1. Baylor (17), 365
2. Oklahoma (12), 354
3. Oklahoma State (9), 342
4. Texas (2), 289
5. Kansas State, 261
6. Iowa State (1), 180
7. TCU, 149
8. West Virginia, 147
9. Texas Tech, 119
10. Kansas, 48
Hear from the KU and K-State contingent at Media Days.
K-State
Chris Klieman- KSU Head Coach
Deuce Vaughn-KSU Running back
Eli Huggins- KSU Defensive tackle
Daniel Green- KSU Linebacker
Adrian Martinez- KSU Quarterback
Gene Taylor- KSU Athletic Director
KU
Lance Leipold- KU Head Coach
Jalon Daniels- KU Quarterback
Travis Goff- KU Athletic Director
Devin Neal-KU Running Back