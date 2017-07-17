AUDIO: Big 12 Football Media Days

The Big 12 football season is unofficially underway as the Big 12 Football Media Days started on Monday morning at the Ford Center in Frisco, Texas.
Kansas, Oklahoma, Texas Tech, Iowa State and TCU were the schools participating in day one of the meet with the media day.
2017 Big 12 Football Media Preseason Poll
|1.
|
Oklahoma (19)
|
303
|2.
|Oklahoma State (12)
|
294
|3.
|K-State (1)
|
231
|4.
|Texas
|
213
|5.
|TCU
|
202
|6.
|West Virginia
|
183
|7.
|Baylor
|
129
|8.
|Texas Tech
|
85
|9.
|Iowa State
|
83
|10.
|Kansas
|
37
Listen to all the audio from players, coaches and media members.
KU Head Coach David Beaty press conference
Kansas Defensive End Dorance Armstrong
Kansas Linebacker Joe Dineen
Kansas Defensive Tackle Daniel Wise
Kansas Offensive Lineman Hakeem Adeniji
TCU Head Coach Gary Patterson
Oklahoma Head Coach Lincoln Riley
Fox Sports College Analyst Joel Klatt