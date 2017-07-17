AUDIO: Big 12 Football Media Days

The Big 12 football season is unofficially underway as the Big 12 Football Media Days started on Monday morning at the Ford Center in Frisco, Texas.

Kansas, Oklahoma, Texas Tech, Iowa State and TCU were the schools participating in day one of the meet with the media day.

2017 Big 12 Football Media Preseason Poll

1. Oklahoma (19) 303 2. Oklahoma State (12) 294 3. K-State (1) 231 4. Texas 213 5. TCU 202 6. West Virginia 183 7. Baylor 129 8. Texas Tech 85 9. Iowa State 83 10. Kansas 37

Listen to all the audio from players, coaches and media members.

KU Head Coach David Beaty press conference

Kansas Defensive End Dorance Armstrong

Kansas Linebacker Joe Dineen

Kansas Defensive Tackle Daniel Wise

Kansas Offensive Lineman Hakeem Adeniji

TCU Head Coach Gary Patterson

Oklahoma Head Coach Lincoln Riley

Fox Sports College Analyst Joel Klatt