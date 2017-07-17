WIBW News Now!

AUDIO: Big 12 Football Media Days

by on July 17, 2017 at 11:06 AM (4 hours ago)

The Big 12 football season is unofficially underway as the Big 12 Football Media Days started on Monday morning at the Ford Center in Frisco, Texas. 

Kansas, Oklahoma, Texas Tech, Iowa State and TCU were the schools participating in day one of the meet with the media day. 

2017 Big 12 Football Media Preseason Poll

1.

Oklahoma (19)

303
2. Oklahoma State (12)

294
3. K-State (1)

231
4. Texas

213
5. TCU

202
6. West Virginia

183
7. Baylor

129
8. Texas Tech

85
9. Iowa State

83
10. Kansas

37

 

Listen to all the audio from players, coaches and media members. 

KU Head Coach David Beaty press conference

Kansas Defensive End Dorance Armstrong

Kansas Linebacker Joe Dineen

Kansas Defensive Tackle Daniel Wise

Kansas Offensive Lineman Hakeem Adeniji

TCU Head Coach Gary Patterson 

Oklahoma Head Coach Lincoln Riley

Fox Sports College Analyst Joel Klatt

 

