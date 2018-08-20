AUDIO: Big 12 Football Preview Tour: Texas Tech

The start of the 2018 college football season is less then three weeks away.

September 1st will be here before we know it.

The conference is wide open according to the preseason poll with five teams receiving votes and eight different teams with high expectations.

Day 1: Iowa State

Day 2: Baylor

Day 3: Oklahoma State

Day 4: Oklahoma

Day 5: TCU

Today we take a look at the Texas Tech Red Raiders and can Kliff Kingsbury stay off the hot seat again in 2018. Chris Level of Red Raider Sports came on 580 Sports Talk