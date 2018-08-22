AUDIO: Big 12 Football Preview Tour: Texas

The start of the 2018 college football season is less then three weeks away.
September 1st will be here before we know it.
The conference is wide open according to the preseason poll with five teams receiving votes and eight different teams with high expectations.
Day 1: Iowa State
Day 2: Baylor
Day 3: Oklahoma State
Day 4: Oklahoma
Day 5: TCU
Day 6: Texas Tech
Day 7: West Virginia
The final stop in the Big 12 is the Texas Longhorns. There is lots of hype and expectations for the Longhorns this year. We discuss the nationally ranked Longhorns with Danny Davis of the Austin American Statesman.