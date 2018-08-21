WIBW News Now!

AUDIO: Big 12 Football Preview Tour: West Virginia

by on August 21, 2018 at 4:50 PM (51 mins ago)

The start of the 2018 college football season is less then three weeks away. 

September 1st will be here before we know it. 

The conference is wide open according to the preseason poll with five teams receiving votes and eight different teams with high expectations. 

Day 1: Iowa State
Day 2: Baylor 
Day 3: Oklahoma State
Day 4: Oklahoma
Day 5: TCU 
Day 6: Texas Tech 

Today we discuss the West Virginia Mountaineers. They have the top quarterback and receiving duo in the Big 12, will they be enough to lead them to the Big 12 title game, we discuss all things Eers with Voice of WVU, Tony Caridi. 

