AUDIO: Big 12 Football Preview Tour: West Virginia

The start of the 2018 college football season is less then three weeks away.

September 1st will be here before we know it.

The conference is wide open according to the preseason poll with five teams receiving votes and eight different teams with high expectations.

Day 1: Iowa State

Day 2: Baylor

Day 3: Oklahoma State

Day 4: Oklahoma

Day 5: TCU

Day 6: Texas Tech

Today we discuss the West Virginia Mountaineers. They have the top quarterback and receiving duo in the Big 12, will they be enough to lead them to the Big 12 title game, we discuss all things Eers with Voice of WVU, Tony Caridi.