AUDIO: Big 12 Football Preview Tour:

by on August 17, 2018 at 10:16 AM (26 mins ago)

The start of the 2018 college football season is less then three weeks away. 

September 1st will be here before we know it. 

The conference is wide open according to the preseason poll with five teams receiving votes and eight different teams with high expectations. 

Day 1: Iowa State
Day 2: Baylor 
Day 3: Oklahoma State
Day 4: Oklahoma

Today we stop in Fort Worth to see how the TCU Horned Frogs bounce back after an 11-3 year and at trip to the first Big 12 Title Game. The Voice of the Horned Frogs Brian Estridge joined 580 Sports Talk to preview TCU’s season. 

