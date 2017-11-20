AUDIO: Big 12 Football Recap, Scores, Upcoming Schedule, Standings, Top 25 and Teleconference

The Big 12 is down to their final weekend of the regular season on Saturday, November 25th.

Week 11 had its fair share of drama and upsets.

Kansas State went on the road in Stillwater and came away with a huge road win. The win for the Wildcats makes them Bowl eligible with their sixth win of the season.

Skyler Thompson and Byron Pringle were named Newcomer and Offensive Player of the week.

Oklahoma took care of business against Kansas to lock up a spot in the Big 12 Championship game. The result isn’t what people talked about it was the handshake or lack there of a handshake in the pregame between KU and the OU QB Baker Mayfield. Beaty addresses it below in the Teleconference audio section.

Texas went on the road to beat West Virginia. The big loss for the Mountaineers is they lost their starting Quarterback Will Grier to a hand injury. Texas is now bowl eligible with their win.

TCU held off Texas Tech without their starting quarterback and are one win away from the Big 12 title game.

Iowa State beat Baylor in Waco.

Scores:

Kansas State 45 Oklahoma State 40

Oklahoma 41 Kansas 3

Iowa State 23 Baylor 13

Texas 28 West Virginia 14

TCU 27 Texas Tech 3

Upcoming Schedule:

Friday, November 24

Baylor at TCU 11 a.m. FS1

Texas Tech at Texas 7 p.m. FOX

Saturday, November 25

Kansas at Oklahoma State 11 a.m. FS1

Iowa State at K-State 2:30 p.m. ESPN2

West Virginia at Oklahoma TBA ABC or ESPN

Big 12 Standings TEAM CONFERENCE OVERALL HOME AWAY W L PF PA W L PF PA STR W L W L Oklahoma 7 1 341 240 10 1 484 277 Won 6 4 1 5 0 TCU 6 2 222 123 9 2 369 166 Won 1 5 0 4 2 Oklahoma St. 5 3 335 292 8 3 497 344 Lost 1 2 3 6 0 Iowa St. 5 3 216 150 7 4 340 232 Won 1 3 3 4 1 West Virginia 5 3 265 253 7 4 404 320 Lost 1 4 2 3 1 Texas 5 3 206 155 6 5 327 233 Won 2 3 2 3 2 Kansas St. 4 4 248 251 6 5 365 291 Won 1 3 3 3 2 Texas Tech 2 6 250 279 5 6 385 358 Lost 1 2 4 2 2 Baylor 1 7 195 287 1 10 270 386 Lost 2 0 6 1 3 Kansas 0 8 112 360 1 10 207 463 Lost 10 1 6 0 4

Associated Press Top 25 1. Alabama 2. Miami (Fla.) 3. Oklahoma 4. Clemson 5. Wisconsin 6. Auburn 7. Georgia 8. Ohio State 9. Notre Dame 10. TCU 11. Southern California 12. Penn State 13. UCF 14. Washington State 15. Washington 16. Mississippi State 17. Memphis 18. Oklahoma State 19. LSU 20. Stanford 21. Michigan State 22. South Florida 23. Northwestern 24. Virginia Tech 25. Boise State

Big 12 Teleconference Audio:

Bill Snyder-KSU

David Beaty-KU

Lincoln Riley-OU

Mike Gundy-OSU

Matt Campbell-ISU

Dana Holgorsen-WVU

Matt Rhule-BU

Tom Herman-UT

Gary Patterson-TCU

Kliff Kingsbury-TT