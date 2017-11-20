WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


64°F
Clear
Feels Like 64°
Winds SSW 20 mph
Mon
Weather for Monday is Partly Cloudy65°
42°
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Partly Cloudy51°
21°
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Clear47°
35°
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Clear59°
43°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Clear71°
42°

AUDIO: Big 12 Football Recap, Scores, Upcoming Schedule, Standings, Top 25 and Teleconference

by on November 20, 2017 at 10:40 AM (4 hours ago)

The Big 12 is down to their final weekend of the regular season on Saturday, November 25th. 

Week 11 had its fair share of drama and upsets. 

Kansas State went on the road in Stillwater and came away with a huge road win. The win for the Wildcats makes them Bowl eligible with their sixth win of the season. 

Skyler Thompson and Byron Pringle were named Newcomer and Offensive Player of the week. 

Oklahoma took care of business against Kansas to lock up a spot in the Big 12 Championship game. The result isn’t what people talked about it was the handshake or lack there of a handshake in the pregame between KU and the OU QB Baker Mayfield. Beaty addresses it below in the Teleconference audio section. 

Texas went on the road to beat West Virginia. The big loss for the Mountaineers is they lost their starting Quarterback Will Grier to a hand injury. Texas is now bowl eligible with their win. 

TCU held off Texas Tech without their starting quarterback and are one win away from the Big 12 title game. 

Iowa State beat Baylor in Waco. 

Scores:
Kansas State 45 Oklahoma State 40
Oklahoma 41 Kansas 3
Iowa State 23 Baylor 13
Texas 28 West Virginia 14
TCU 27 Texas Tech 3

Upcoming Schedule:

Friday, November 24
Baylor at TCU     11 a.m.   FS1
Texas Tech at Texas    7 p.m.   FOX

Saturday, November 25

Kansas at Oklahoma State            11 a.m.     FS1
Iowa State at K-State                     2:30 p.m.      ESPN2
West Virginia at Oklahoma           TBA   ABC or ESPN

Big 12 Standings
TEAM CONFERENCE OVERALL HOME AWAY
  W L PF PA W L PF PA STR W L W L
Oklahoma 7 1 341 240 10 1 484 277 Won 6 4 1 5 0
TCU 6 2 222 123 9 2 369 166 Won 1 5 0 4 2
Oklahoma St. 5 3 335 292 8 3 497 344 Lost 1 2 3 6 0
Iowa St. 5 3 216 150 7 4 340 232 Won 1 3 3 4 1
West Virginia 5 3 265 253 7 4 404 320 Lost 1 4 2 3 1
Texas 5 3 206 155 6 5 327 233 Won 2 3 2 3 2
Kansas St. 4 4 248 251 6 5 365 291 Won 1 3 3 3 2
Texas Tech 2 6 250 279 5 6 385 358 Lost 1 2 4 2 2
Baylor 1 7 195 287 1 10 270 386 Lost 2 0 6 1 3
Kansas 0 8 112 360 1 10 207 463 Lost 10 1 6 0 4

 

Associated Press Top 25
1. Alabama
2. Miami (Fla.)
3. Oklahoma
4. Clemson
5. Wisconsin
6. Auburn
7. Georgia
8. Ohio State
9. Notre Dame
10. TCU
11. Southern California
12. Penn State
13. UCF
14. Washington State
15. Washington
16. Mississippi State
17. Memphis
18. Oklahoma State
19. LSU
20. Stanford
21. Michigan State
22. South Florida
23. Northwestern
24. Virginia Tech
25. Boise State

 

Big 12 Teleconference Audio: 

Bill Snyder-KSU

David Beaty-KU

Lincoln Riley-OU

Mike Gundy-OSU

Matt Campbell-ISU

Dana Holgorsen-WVU

Matt Rhule-BU

Tom Herman-UT

Gary Patterson-TCU

Kliff Kingsbury-TT

 

For all the latest on local sports, follow Jake on Twitter @JakeLebahn. He can also be reached at jake.lebahn@alphamediausa.com.