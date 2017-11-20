AUDIO: Big 12 Football Recap, Scores, Upcoming Schedule, Standings, Top 25 and Teleconference

The Big 12 is down to their final weekend of the regular season on Saturday, November 25th.
Week 11 had its fair share of drama and upsets.
Kansas State went on the road in Stillwater and came away with a huge road win. The win for the Wildcats makes them Bowl eligible with their sixth win of the season.
Skyler Thompson and Byron Pringle were named Newcomer and Offensive Player of the week.
Oklahoma took care of business against Kansas to lock up a spot in the Big 12 Championship game. The result isn’t what people talked about it was the handshake or lack there of a handshake in the pregame between KU and the OU QB Baker Mayfield. Beaty addresses it below in the Teleconference audio section.
Texas went on the road to beat West Virginia. The big loss for the Mountaineers is they lost their starting Quarterback Will Grier to a hand injury. Texas is now bowl eligible with their win.
TCU held off Texas Tech without their starting quarterback and are one win away from the Big 12 title game.
Iowa State beat Baylor in Waco.
Scores:
Kansas State 45 Oklahoma State 40
Oklahoma 41 Kansas 3
Iowa State 23 Baylor 13
Texas 28 West Virginia 14
TCU 27 Texas Tech 3
Upcoming Schedule:
Friday, November 24
Baylor at TCU 11 a.m. FS1
Texas Tech at Texas 7 p.m. FOX
Saturday, November 25
Kansas at Oklahoma State 11 a.m. FS1
Iowa State at K-State 2:30 p.m. ESPN2
West Virginia at Oklahoma TBA ABC or ESPN
|Big 12 Standings
|TEAM
|CONFERENCE
|OVERALL
|HOME
|AWAY
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|STR
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Oklahoma
|7
|1
|341
|240
|10
|1
|484
|277
|Won 6
|4
|1
|5
|0
|TCU
|6
|2
|222
|123
|9
|2
|369
|166
|Won 1
|5
|0
|4
|2
|Oklahoma St.
|5
|3
|335
|292
|8
|3
|497
|344
|Lost 1
|2
|3
|6
|0
|Iowa St.
|5
|3
|216
|150
|7
|4
|340
|232
|Won 1
|3
|3
|4
|1
|West Virginia
|5
|3
|265
|253
|7
|4
|404
|320
|Lost 1
|4
|2
|3
|1
|Texas
|5
|3
|206
|155
|6
|5
|327
|233
|Won 2
|3
|2
|3
|2
|Kansas St.
|4
|4
|248
|251
|6
|5
|365
|291
|Won 1
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Texas Tech
|2
|6
|250
|279
|5
|6
|385
|358
|Lost 1
|2
|4
|2
|2
|Baylor
|1
|7
|195
|287
|1
|10
|270
|386
|Lost 2
|0
|6
|1
|3
|Kansas
|0
|8
|112
|360
|1
|10
|207
|463
|Lost 10
|1
|6
|0
|4
|Associated Press Top 25
|1. Alabama
|2. Miami (Fla.)
|3. Oklahoma
|4. Clemson
|5. Wisconsin
|6. Auburn
|7. Georgia
|8. Ohio State
|9. Notre Dame
|10. TCU
|11. Southern California
|12. Penn State
|13. UCF
|14. Washington State
|15. Washington
|16. Mississippi State
|17. Memphis
|18. Oklahoma State
|19. LSU
|20. Stanford
|21. Michigan State
|22. South Florida
|23. Northwestern
|24. Virginia Tech
|25. Boise State
Big 12 Teleconference Audio:
Bill Snyder-KSU
David Beaty-KU
Lincoln Riley-OU
Mike Gundy-OSU
Matt Campbell-ISU
Dana Holgorsen-WVU
Matt Rhule-BU
Tom Herman-UT
Gary Patterson-TCU
Kliff Kingsbury-TT