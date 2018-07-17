AUDIO: Big 12 Media Days Day Two

The 2018 season is officially underway with the start of the Big 12 Football Media Days.

Kansas will be in attendance for day one, along with Texas Tech, Oklahoma, Iowa State and TCU

Kansas State will be on Tuesday, day two, along with Oklahoma State, Baylor, West Virginia and Texas.

The media has spoken, they believe Oklahoma is the overwhelming favorite but they also believe it will be a competitive season as five teams earned first place votes.

2018 Big 12 Football Media Preseason Poll

1. Oklahoma (46) 509 2. West Virginia (2) 432 3. TCU (1) 390 4. Texas (1) 370 5. Oklahoma State 300 6. Kansas State (2) 283 7. Iowa State 250 8. Texas Tech 149 9. Baylor 125 10. Kansas 52

Hear from several players, coaches and media personalities.

Bill Snyder-KSU Head Coach

Bill Snyder-KSU Head Coach

Alex Delton-Junior Quarterback

Alex Delton-Junior Quarterback

Skylar Thompson-Sophomore Quarterback

Skylar Thompson-Sophomore Quarterback

Dalton Risner-Senior Offensive lineman

Dalton Risner-Senior Offensive lineman

Colby Moore-Senior Defensive Back

Gene Taylor-KSU AD

Gene Taylor-KSU AD

Bob Bowlsby-Big 12 Commissioner

Bob Bowlsby-Big 12 Commissioner

Jake Trotter-ESPN.com

Bill Snyder-Press Conference