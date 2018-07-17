WIBW News Now!

AUDIO: Big 12 Media Days Day Two

by on July 17, 2018 at 11:42 AM (4 hours ago)

The 2018 season is officially underway with the start of the Big 12 Football Media Days. 

Kansas will be in attendance for day one, along with Texas Tech, Oklahoma, Iowa State and TCU

Kansas State will be on Tuesday, day two, along with Oklahoma State, Baylor, West Virginia and Texas. 

The media has spoken, they believe Oklahoma is the overwhelming favorite but they also believe it will be a competitive season as five teams earned first place votes. 

2018 Big 12 Football Media Preseason Poll 

1. Oklahoma (46) 509
2. West Virginia (2) 432
3. TCU (1)

390
4.  Texas (1) 370
5.  Oklahoma State 300
6. Kansas State (2) 283
7. Iowa State  250
8. Texas Tech 149
9. Baylor 125
10. Kansas  52

 

Hear from several players, coaches and media personalities. 

Bill Snyder-KSU Head Coach

Alex Delton-Junior Quarterback

Skylar Thompson-Sophomore Quarterback

 

Dalton Risner-Senior Offensive lineman

 

Colby Moore-Senior Defensive Back 

 

Gene Taylor-KSU AD

Bob Bowlsby-Big 12 Commissioner

 

Jake Trotter-ESPN.com

 

Bill Snyder-Press Conference

 

