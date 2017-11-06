AUDIO: Big 12 Recap, Scores, Upcoming Schedule, Standings and Teleconference Audio

The Big 12 started the college football weekend with four teams at 4-1 and tied for the conference lead, we now have two teams tied a top the standings: Oklahoma and TCU.
The Sooners won a shootout in the Bedlam series over Oklahoma State, TCU shut down Texas and West Virginia held off a pesky Iowa State team to give the Cyclones their second loss of the season.
Kansas State won a thriller in Lubbock and kept their bowl hopes alive as they came back from an eight point deficit and won in overtime.
The Jayhawks struggled again, this time to the winless Baylor Bears. The Hawks didn’t score a touchdown and their defense slipped again, this time in the passing game.
This weekend we will find out who will sit atop the standings as TCU and Oklahoma square off in Norman.
Scores:
Kansas State 42 Texas Tech 35
Baylor 38 Kansas 9
West Virginia 20 Iowa State 16
TCU 24 Texas 7
Oklahoma 62 Oklahoma State 52
Upcoming Schedule
Saturday, November 11th
Baylor vs. Texas Tech 11 a.m. FSN
Oklahoma State at Iowa State 11:00 a.m. ABC,
West Virginia at K-State 2:30 p.m. ESPN2
Kansas at Texas 5 p.m. Longhorn Network/Jayhawk TV
TCU at Oklahoma 7 p.m. FOX
Saturday, November 18th
TV and times will be announced on Sunday:
Oklahoma vs Kansas
Kansas State vs Oklahoma State
TCU vs Texas Tech
Iowa State vs Baylor
Texas vs West Virginia
|Big 12 Standings
|TEAM
|CONFERENCE
|OVERALL
|HOME
|AWAY
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|STR
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Oklahoma
|5
|1
|262
|217
|8
|1
|405
|254
|Won 4
|3
|1
|4
|0
|TCU
|5
|1
|175
|82
|8
|1
|322
|125
|Won 1
|5
|0
|3
|1
|Oklahoma St.
|4
|2
|246
|205
|7
|2
|408
|257
|Lost 1
|2
|2
|5
|0
|Iowa St.
|4
|2
|151
|88
|6
|3
|275
|170
|Lost 1
|3
|2
|3
|1
|West Virginia
|4
|2
|223
|202
|6
|3
|362
|269
|Won 1
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Kansas St.
|3
|3
|180
|183
|5
|4
|297
|223
|Won 2
|3
|2
|2
|2
|Texas
|3
|3
|136
|114
|4
|5
|257
|192
|Lost 1
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Texas Tech
|1
|5
|209
|228
|4
|5
|344
|307
|Lost 4
|2
|3
|2
|2
|Baylor
|1
|5
|158
|226
|1
|8
|233
|325
|Won 1
|0
|5
|1
|3
|Kansas
|0
|6
|82
|277
|1
|8
|177
|380
|Lost 8
|1
|5
|0
|3
|
Big 12 Teleconference:
Bill Snyder-KSU
David Beaty-KU
Lincoln Riley-OU
Mike Gundy-OSU
Matt Campbell-ISU
Dana Holgorsen-WVU
Matt Rhule-BU
Tom Herman-UT
Gary Patterson-TCU
Kliff Kingsbury-TT