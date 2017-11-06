WIBW News Now!

AUDIO: Big 12 Recap, Scores, Upcoming Schedule, Standings and Teleconference Audio

by on November 6, 2017 at 12:12 PM (2 hours ago)

The Big 12 started the college football weekend with four teams at 4-1 and tied for the conference lead, we now have two teams tied a top the standings: Oklahoma and TCU. 

The Sooners won a shootout in the Bedlam series over Oklahoma State, TCU shut down Texas and West Virginia held off a pesky Iowa State team to give the Cyclones their second loss of the season. 

Kansas State won a thriller in Lubbock and kept their bowl hopes alive as they came back from an eight point deficit and won in overtime. 

The Jayhawks struggled again, this time to the winless Baylor Bears. The Hawks didn’t score a touchdown and their defense slipped again, this time in the passing game. 

This weekend we will find out who will sit atop the standings as TCU and Oklahoma square off in Norman. 

Scores:
Kansas State 42 Texas Tech 35
Baylor 38 Kansas 9
West Virginia 20 Iowa State 16
TCU 24 Texas 7
Oklahoma 62 Oklahoma State 52

Upcoming Schedule

Saturday, November 11th

Baylor vs. Texas Tech                      11 a.m.                 FSN
Oklahoma State at Iowa State        11:00 a.m.          ABC, 
West Virginia at K-State               2:30 p.m.             ESPN2 
Kansas at Texas                                 5 p.m.                   Longhorn Network/Jayhawk TV
TCU at Oklahoma                             7 p.m.                   FOX

Saturday, November 18th

TV and times will be announced on Sunday: 

Oklahoma vs Kansas
Kansas State vs Oklahoma State
TCU vs Texas Tech
Iowa State vs Baylor
Texas vs West Virginia

 

Big 12 Standings 
TEAM CONFERENCE OVERALL HOME AWAY
  W L PF PA W L PF PA STR W L W L
Oklahoma 5 1 262 217 8 1 405 254 Won 4 3 1 4 0
TCU 5 1 175 82 8 1 322 125 Won 1 5 0 3 1
Oklahoma St. 4 2 246 205 7 2 408 257 Lost 1 2 2 5 0
Iowa St. 4 2 151 88 6 3 275 170 Lost 1 3 2 3 1
West Virginia 4 2 223 202 6 3 362 269 Won 1 4 1 2 1
Kansas St. 3 3 180 183 5 4 297 223 Won 2 3 2 2 2
Texas 3 3 136 114 4 5 257 192 Lost 1 2 2 2 2
Texas Tech 1 5 209 228 4 5 344 307 Lost 4 2 3 2 2
Baylor 1 5 158 226 1 8 233 325 Won 1 0 5 1 3
Kansas 0 6 82 277 1 8 177 380 Lost 8 1 5 0 3

 

Associated Press Top 25
1. Alabama
2. Georgia
3. Notre Dame
4. Clemson
5. Oklahoma
6. Wisconsin
7. Miami (Fla.)
8. TCU
9. Washington
10. Auburn
11. Ohio State
12. Oklahoma State
13. Michigan State
14. UCF
15. Southern California
16. Penn State
17. Virginia Tech
18. Mississippi State
19. Washington State
20. Memphis
21. Michigan
22. South Florida
23. West Virginia
24. Iowa State
25. Iowa

 

Big 12 Teleconference: 

Bill Snyder-KSU

David Beaty-KU

Lincoln Riley-OU

Mike Gundy-OSU

Matt Campbell-ISU

Dana Holgorsen-WVU

Matt Rhule-BU

Tom Herman-UT

Gary Patterson-TCU

Kliff Kingsbury-TT

For all the latest on local sports, follow Jake on Twitter @JakeLebahn. He can also be reached at jake.lebahn@alphamediausa.com.