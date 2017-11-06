AUDIO: Big 12 Recap, Scores, Upcoming Schedule, Standings and Teleconference Audio

The Big 12 started the college football weekend with four teams at 4-1 and tied for the conference lead, we now have two teams tied a top the standings: Oklahoma and TCU.

The Sooners won a shootout in the Bedlam series over Oklahoma State, TCU shut down Texas and West Virginia held off a pesky Iowa State team to give the Cyclones their second loss of the season.

Kansas State won a thriller in Lubbock and kept their bowl hopes alive as they came back from an eight point deficit and won in overtime.

The Jayhawks struggled again, this time to the winless Baylor Bears. The Hawks didn’t score a touchdown and their defense slipped again, this time in the passing game.

This weekend we will find out who will sit atop the standings as TCU and Oklahoma square off in Norman.

Scores:

Kansas State 42 Texas Tech 35

Baylor 38 Kansas 9

West Virginia 20 Iowa State 16

TCU 24 Texas 7

Oklahoma 62 Oklahoma State 52

Upcoming Schedule

Saturday, November 11th

Baylor vs. Texas Tech 11 a.m. FSN

Oklahoma State at Iowa State 11:00 a.m. ABC,

West Virginia at K-State 2:30 p.m. ESPN2

Kansas at Texas 5 p.m. Longhorn Network/Jayhawk TV

TCU at Oklahoma 7 p.m. FOX

Saturday, November 18th

TV and times will be announced on Sunday:

Oklahoma vs Kansas

Kansas State vs Oklahoma State

TCU vs Texas Tech

Iowa State vs Baylor

Texas vs West Virginia

Big 12 Standings TEAM CONFERENCE OVERALL HOME AWAY W L PF PA W L PF PA STR W L W L Oklahoma 5 1 262 217 8 1 405 254 Won 4 3 1 4 0 TCU 5 1 175 82 8 1 322 125 Won 1 5 0 3 1 Oklahoma St. 4 2 246 205 7 2 408 257 Lost 1 2 2 5 0 Iowa St. 4 2 151 88 6 3 275 170 Lost 1 3 2 3 1 West Virginia 4 2 223 202 6 3 362 269 Won 1 4 1 2 1 Kansas St. 3 3 180 183 5 4 297 223 Won 2 3 2 2 2 Texas 3 3 136 114 4 5 257 192 Lost 1 2 2 2 2 Texas Tech 1 5 209 228 4 5 344 307 Lost 4 2 3 2 2 Baylor 1 5 158 226 1 8 233 325 Won 1 0 5 1 3 Kansas 0 6 82 277 1 8 177 380 Lost 8 1 5 0 3

Associated Press Top 25 1. Alabama 2. Georgia 3. Notre Dame 4. Clemson 5. Oklahoma 6. Wisconsin 7. Miami (Fla.) 8. TCU 9. Washington 10. Auburn 11. Ohio State 12. Oklahoma State 13. Michigan State 14. UCF 15. Southern California 16. Penn State 17. Virginia Tech 18. Mississippi State 19. Washington State 20. Memphis 21. Michigan 22. South Florida 23. West Virginia 24. Iowa State 25. Iowa

