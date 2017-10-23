AUDIO: Big 12 Recap, Scores, Upcoming Schedule, Standings, Top 25 Poll and Teleconference Audio

Week eight of the college football season was another tough one for the Sunflower State but in different ways.
Kansas State almost pulled off the upset but lost a heart breaker to Oklahoma in the final seconds of the game whereas KU struggled again to do anything against the TCU Horned Frogs as they mustered just 21 yards of total offense.
The two schools square off in the Sunflower Showdown this Saturday in Lawrence.
The Big 12 had a wild weekend as the Oklahoma State Cowboys kept their season alive as they beat Texas in overtime in Austin. Oklahoma State picked off a pass in the endzone to end the game.
Iowa State continues to look like the real deal as they went on the road and beat Texas Tech.
West Virginia held on to beat Baylor but it was a close finish as the Bears missed a two point conversion at the end of the game to send it to overtime.
Week Eight Scores
TCU 43 Kansas 0
Oklahoma 42 Kansas State 35
Oklahoma State 13 Texas 10 (OT)
Iowa State 31 Texas Tech 13
West Virginia 38 Baylor 36
Upcoming Schedule:
Saturday, October 28th
Texas at Baylor 11 a.m. ESPNU
Oklahoma St. at West Virginia 11 a.m. ABC
K-State at Kansas 2 p.m. FS1
TCU at Iowa State 2:30 p.m. ABC
Texas Tech at Oklahoma 7 p.m. ESPN2
Saturday, November 4th
K-State at Texas Tech 11 a.m. FS1
Baylor at Kansas 11 a.m. FSN
Iowa State at West Virginia 2:30 p.m. ESPN2 or ESPNU
Oklahoma at Oklahoma State 3 p.m. FS1
Texas at TCU 6:15 p.m. ESPN
|Big 12 Standings
|TEAM
|CONFERENCE
|OVERALL
|HOME
|AWAY
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|STR
|W
|L
|W
|L
|TCU
|4
|0
|144
|61
|7
|0
|291
|104
|Won 7
|4
|0
|3
|0
|Oklahoma
|3
|1
|151
|138
|6
|1
|294
|175
|Won 2
|2
|1
|3
|0
|Oklahoma St.
|3
|1
|144
|104
|6
|1
|306
|156
|Won 3
|2
|1
|4
|0
|Iowa St.
|3
|1
|121
|61
|5
|2
|245
|143
|Won 3
|2
|2
|3
|0
|West Virginia
|3
|1
|164
|136
|5
|2
|303
|203
|Won 2
|3
|0
|2
|1
|Texas
|2
|2
|91
|83
|3
|4
|212
|161
|Lost 2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Texas Tech
|1
|3
|147
|137
|4
|3
|282
|216
|Lost 2
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Kansas St.
|1
|3
|108
|128
|3
|4
|225
|168
|Lost 3
|3
|2
|0
|2
|Kansas
|0
|4
|53
|209
|1
|6
|148
|312
|Lost 6
|1
|3
|0
|3
|Baylor
|0
|4
|113
|179
|0
|7
|188
|278
|Lost 7
|0
|4
|0
|3
|Associated Press Top 25
|1. Alabama
|2. Penn State
|3. Georgia
|4. TCU
|5. Wisconsin
|6. Ohio State
|7. Clemson
|8. Miami (Fla.)
|9. Notre Dame
|10. Oklahoma
|11. Oklahoma State
|12. Washington
|13. Virginia Tech
|14. NC State
|15. Washington State
|16. Michigan State
|17. South Florida
|18. UCF
|19. Auburn
|20. Stanford
|21. Southern California
|22. West Virginia
|23. LSU
|24. Memphis
|25. Iowa State
