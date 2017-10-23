AUDIO: Big 12 Recap, Scores, Upcoming Schedule, Standings, Top 25 Poll and Teleconference Audio

Week eight of the college football season was another tough one for the Sunflower State but in different ways.

Kansas State almost pulled off the upset but lost a heart breaker to Oklahoma in the final seconds of the game whereas KU struggled again to do anything against the TCU Horned Frogs as they mustered just 21 yards of total offense.

The two schools square off in the Sunflower Showdown this Saturday in Lawrence.

The Big 12 had a wild weekend as the Oklahoma State Cowboys kept their season alive as they beat Texas in overtime in Austin. Oklahoma State picked off a pass in the endzone to end the game.

Iowa State continues to look like the real deal as they went on the road and beat Texas Tech.

West Virginia held on to beat Baylor but it was a close finish as the Bears missed a two point conversion at the end of the game to send it to overtime.

Week Eight Scores

TCU 43 Kansas 0

Oklahoma 42 Kansas State 35

Oklahoma State 13 Texas 10 (OT)

Iowa State 31 Texas Tech 13

West Virginia 38 Baylor 36

Upcoming Schedule:

Saturday, October 28th

Texas at Baylor 11 a.m. ESPNU

Oklahoma St. at West Virginia 11 a.m. ABC

K-State at Kansas 2 p.m. FS1

TCU at Iowa State 2:30 p.m. ABC

Texas Tech at Oklahoma 7 p.m. ESPN2

Saturday, November 4th

K-State at Texas Tech 11 a.m. FS1

Baylor at Kansas 11 a.m. FSN

Iowa State at West Virginia 2:30 p.m. ESPN2 or ESPNU

Oklahoma at Oklahoma State 3 p.m. FS1

Texas at TCU 6:15 p.m. ESPN

Big 12 Standings TEAM CONFERENCE OVERALL HOME AWAY W L PF PA W L PF PA STR W L W L TCU 4 0 144 61 7 0 291 104 Won 7 4 0 3 0 Oklahoma 3 1 151 138 6 1 294 175 Won 2 2 1 3 0 Oklahoma St. 3 1 144 104 6 1 306 156 Won 3 2 1 4 0 Iowa St. 3 1 121 61 5 2 245 143 Won 3 2 2 3 0 West Virginia 3 1 164 136 5 2 303 203 Won 2 3 0 2 1 Texas 2 2 91 83 3 4 212 161 Lost 2 2 2 1 1 Texas Tech 1 3 147 137 4 3 282 216 Lost 2 2 2 2 1 Kansas St. 1 3 108 128 3 4 225 168 Lost 3 3 2 0 2 Kansas 0 4 53 209 1 6 148 312 Lost 6 1 3 0 3 Baylor 0 4 113 179 0 7 188 278 Lost 7 0 4 0 3

Associated Press Top 25 1. Alabama 2. Penn State 3. Georgia 4. TCU 5. Wisconsin 6. Ohio State 7. Clemson 8. Miami (Fla.) 9. Notre Dame 10. Oklahoma 11. Oklahoma State 12. Washington 13. Virginia Tech 14. NC State 15. Washington State 16. Michigan State 17. South Florida 18. UCF 19. Auburn 20. Stanford 21. Southern California 22. West Virginia 23. LSU 24. Memphis 25. Iowa State

Big 12 Teleconference:

Bill Snyder-KSU

David Beaty-KU

Lincoln Riley-OU

Mike Gundy-OSU

Matt Campbell-ISU

Dana Holgorsen-WVU

Matt Rhule-BU

Tom Herman-UT

Gary Patterson-TCU

Kliff Kingsbury-TT