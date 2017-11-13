AUDIO: Big 12 Recap, Upcoming Schedule, Top 25 Poll and Teleconference Audio

Week 11 has come and gone and one Big 12 team is a top of the standings alone.

Oklahoma took care of business in their top five match-up with TCU on Saturday making them 6-1 on the season.

The interesting aspect of the standings is there is a three way tie for second at 5-2 between , Oklahoma State, TCU and West Virginia.

The Sunflower Schools both took losses on Saturday, Kansas State fell to West Virginia and KU again took a loss on the road, their 45th straight road loss, to Texas.

The Mountaineers got the big play and the Cats did not. A 75 yard touchdown pass plus a hail mary at the end of the half resulted in 14 of the Mountaineers 28 points. Kansas State’s offense couldn’t come up with a comeback as the second half had a total of 3 points scored.

Kansas couldn’t get out of its own way as they had four first half turnovers that kept them behind the Longhorns all game long.

Oklahoma State won a shoot-out against Iowa State and Texas Tech kept their bowl hopes alive by beating Baylor.

Scores:

West Virginia 28 Kansas State 23

Texas 42 Kansas 27

Oklahoma 38 TCU 20

Oklahoma State 49 Iowa State 42

Texas Tech 38 Baylor 24

Upcoming Schedule:

Saturday, November 18th:

Texas at West Virginia 11 a.m. ESPN

TCU at Texas Tech 11 a.m. FS1

Iowa State at Baylor 1:30 p.m. FSN

K-State at Oklahoma State 2:30 p.m. ESPN2

Oklahoma at Kansas 2:30 p.m. ESPN

Saturday, November 25th

Friday, November 24

Baylor at TCU 11 a.m. FS1

Texas Tech at Texas 7 p.m. FOX

Saturday, November 25

Iowa State at K-State 11 a.m. (FS1) OR 2:30 p.m. (ESPN2 or ESPNU)

Kansas at Oklahoma State 11 a.m. (FS1) OR 2:30 p.m. (ESPN2 or ESPNU)

West Virginia at Oklahoma TBA ABC or ESPN

Big 12 Standings TEAM CONFERENCE OVERALL HOME AWAY W L PF PA W L PF PA STR W L W L Oklahoma 6 1 300 237 9 1 443 274 Won 5 4 1 4 0 Oklahoma St. 5 2 295 247 8 2 457 299 Won 1 2 2 6 0 TCU 5 2 195 120 8 2 342 163 Lost 1 5 0 3 2 West Virginia 5 2 251 225 7 3 390 292 Won 2 4 1 3 1 Iowa St. 4 3 193 137 6 4 317 219 Lost 2 3 3 3 1 Texas 4 3 178 141 5 5 299 219 Won 1 3 2 2 2 Kansas St. 3 4 203 211 5 5 320 251 Lost 1 3 3 2 2 Texas Tech 2 5 247 252 5 5 382 331 Won 1 2 3 2 2 Baylor 1 6 182 264 1 9 257 363 Lost 1 0 5 1 3 Kansas 0 7 109 319 1 9 204 422 Lost 9 1 5 0 4

Associated Press Top 25 1. Alabama 2. Miami (Fla.) 3. Oklahoma 4. Clemson 5. Wisconsin 6. Auburn 7. Georgia 8. Ohio State 9. Notre Dame 10. Oklahoma State 11. TCU 12. Southern California 13. Penn State 14. UCF 15. Washington State 16. Washington 17. Mississippi State 18. Memphis 19. Michigan 20. Stanford 21. LSU 22. Michigan State 23. South Florida 24. West Virginia 25. NC State

