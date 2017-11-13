WIBW News Now!

AUDIO: Big 12 Recap, Upcoming Schedule, Top 25 Poll and Teleconference Audio

by on November 13, 2017 at 11:42 AM (4 hours ago)

Week 11 has come and gone and one Big 12 team is a top of the standings alone. 

Oklahoma took care of business in their top five match-up with TCU on Saturday making them 6-1 on the season. 

The interesting aspect of the standings is there is a three way tie for second at 5-2 between , Oklahoma State, TCU and West Virginia. 

The Sunflower Schools both took losses on Saturday, Kansas State fell to West Virginia and KU again took a loss on the road, their 45th straight road loss, to Texas. 

The Mountaineers got the big play and the Cats did not. A 75 yard touchdown pass plus a hail mary at the end of the half resulted in 14 of the Mountaineers 28 points. Kansas State’s offense couldn’t come up with a comeback as the second half had a total of 3 points scored. 

Kansas couldn’t get out of its own way as they had four first half turnovers that kept them behind the Longhorns all game long. 

Oklahoma State won a shoot-out against Iowa State and Texas Tech kept their bowl hopes alive by beating Baylor. 

Scores:
West Virginia 28 Kansas State 23
Texas 42 Kansas 27
Oklahoma 38  TCU 20
Oklahoma State 49 Iowa State 42
Texas Tech 38 Baylor 24

Upcoming Schedule:

Saturday, November 18th:
Texas at West Virginia                    11 a.m.                 ESPN
TCU at Texas Tech                            11 a.m.                 FS1
Iowa State at Baylor                        1:30 p.m.             FSN
K-State at Oklahoma State          2:30 p.m.             ESPN2
Oklahoma at Kansas                       2:30 p.m.             ESPN

Saturday, November 25th

Friday, November 24
Baylor at TCU                                     11 a.m.                 FS1

Texas Tech at Texas                        7 p.m.                   FOX

 

Saturday, November 25

Iowa State at K-State                      11 a.m. (FS1) OR 2:30 p.m. (ESPN2 or ESPNU)

Kansas at Oklahoma State            11 a.m. (FS1) OR 2:30 p.m. (ESPN2 or ESPNU)

West Virginia at Oklahoma           TBA                        ABC or ESPN

 

Big 12 Standings
TEAM CONFERENCE OVERALL HOME AWAY
  W L PF PA W L PF PA STR W L W L
Oklahoma 6 1 300 237 9 1 443 274 Won 5 4 1 4 0
Oklahoma St. 5 2 295 247 8 2 457 299 Won 1 2 2 6 0
TCU 5 2 195 120 8 2 342 163 Lost 1 5 0 3 2
West Virginia 5 2 251 225 7 3 390 292 Won 2 4 1 3 1
Iowa St. 4 3 193 137 6 4 317 219 Lost 2 3 3 3 1
Texas 4 3 178 141 5 5 299 219 Won 1 3 2 2 2
Kansas St. 3 4 203 211 5 5 320 251 Lost 1 3 3 2 2
Texas Tech 2 5 247 252 5 5 382 331 Won 1 2 3 2 2
Baylor 1 6 182 264 1 9 257 363 Lost 1 0 5 1 3
Kansas 0 7 109 319 1 9 204 422 Lost 9 1 5 0 4

 

Associated Press Top 25 
1. Alabama
2. Miami (Fla.)
3. Oklahoma
4. Clemson
5. Wisconsin
6. Auburn
7. Georgia
8. Ohio State
9. Notre Dame
10. Oklahoma State
11. TCU
12. Southern California
13. Penn State
14. UCF
15. Washington State
16. Washington
17. Mississippi State
18. Memphis
19. Michigan
20. Stanford
21. LSU
22. Michigan State
23. South Florida
24. West Virginia
25. NC State

 

Big 12 Teleconference: 

Bill Snyder-KSU

David Beaty-KU

Lincoln Riley-OU

Mike Gundy-OSU

Matt Campbell-ISU

Dana Holgorsen-WVU

Matt Rhule-BU

Tom Herman-UT

Gary Patterson-TCU

Kliff Kingsbury-TT

 

 

For all the latest on local sports, follow Jake on Twitter @JakeLebahn. He can also be reached at jake.lebahn@alphamediausa.com.