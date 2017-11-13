AUDIO: Big 12 Recap, Upcoming Schedule, Top 25 Poll and Teleconference Audio

Week 11 has come and gone and one Big 12 team is a top of the standings alone.
Oklahoma took care of business in their top five match-up with TCU on Saturday making them 6-1 on the season.
The interesting aspect of the standings is there is a three way tie for second at 5-2 between , Oklahoma State, TCU and West Virginia.
The Sunflower Schools both took losses on Saturday, Kansas State fell to West Virginia and KU again took a loss on the road, their 45th straight road loss, to Texas.
The Mountaineers got the big play and the Cats did not. A 75 yard touchdown pass plus a hail mary at the end of the half resulted in 14 of the Mountaineers 28 points. Kansas State’s offense couldn’t come up with a comeback as the second half had a total of 3 points scored.
Kansas couldn’t get out of its own way as they had four first half turnovers that kept them behind the Longhorns all game long.
Oklahoma State won a shoot-out against Iowa State and Texas Tech kept their bowl hopes alive by beating Baylor.
Scores:
West Virginia 28 Kansas State 23
Texas 42 Kansas 27
Oklahoma 38 TCU 20
Oklahoma State 49 Iowa State 42
Texas Tech 38 Baylor 24
Upcoming Schedule:
Saturday, November 18th:
Texas at West Virginia 11 a.m. ESPN
TCU at Texas Tech 11 a.m. FS1
Iowa State at Baylor 1:30 p.m. FSN
K-State at Oklahoma State 2:30 p.m. ESPN2
Oklahoma at Kansas 2:30 p.m. ESPN
Saturday, November 25th
Friday, November 24
Baylor at TCU 11 a.m. FS1
Texas Tech at Texas 7 p.m. FOX
Saturday, November 25
Iowa State at K-State 11 a.m. (FS1) OR 2:30 p.m. (ESPN2 or ESPNU)
Kansas at Oklahoma State 11 a.m. (FS1) OR 2:30 p.m. (ESPN2 or ESPNU)
West Virginia at Oklahoma TBA ABC or ESPN
|Big 12 Standings
|TEAM
|CONFERENCE
|OVERALL
|HOME
|AWAY
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|STR
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Oklahoma
|6
|1
|300
|237
|9
|1
|443
|274
|Won 5
|4
|1
|4
|0
|Oklahoma St.
|5
|2
|295
|247
|8
|2
|457
|299
|Won 1
|2
|2
|6
|0
|TCU
|5
|2
|195
|120
|8
|2
|342
|163
|Lost 1
|5
|0
|3
|2
|West Virginia
|5
|2
|251
|225
|7
|3
|390
|292
|Won 2
|4
|1
|3
|1
|Iowa St.
|4
|3
|193
|137
|6
|4
|317
|219
|Lost 2
|3
|3
|3
|1
|Texas
|4
|3
|178
|141
|5
|5
|299
|219
|Won 1
|3
|2
|2
|2
|Kansas St.
|3
|4
|203
|211
|5
|5
|320
|251
|Lost 1
|3
|3
|2
|2
|Texas Tech
|2
|5
|247
|252
|5
|5
|382
|331
|Won 1
|2
|3
|2
|2
|Baylor
|1
|6
|182
|264
|1
|9
|257
|363
|Lost 1
|0
|5
|1
|3
|Kansas
|0
|7
|109
|319
|1
|9
|204
|422
|Lost 9
|1
|5
|0
|4
|Associated Press Top 25
|1. Alabama
|2. Miami (Fla.)
|3. Oklahoma
|4. Clemson
|5. Wisconsin
|6. Auburn
|7. Georgia
|8. Ohio State
|9. Notre Dame
|10. Oklahoma State
|11. TCU
|12. Southern California
|13. Penn State
|14. UCF
|15. Washington State
|16. Washington
|17. Mississippi State
|18. Memphis
|19. Michigan
|20. Stanford
|21. LSU
|22. Michigan State
|23. South Florida
|24. West Virginia
|25. NC State
Big 12 Teleconference:
Bill Snyder-KSU
David Beaty-KU
Lincoln Riley-OU
Mike Gundy-OSU
Matt Campbell-ISU
Dana Holgorsen-WVU
Matt Rhule-BU
Tom Herman-UT
Gary Patterson-TCU
Kliff Kingsbury-TT