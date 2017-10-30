AUDIO: Big 12 Recap, Upcoming Schedule, Top 25 Polls and Teleconference audio

Coach Herm Edwards famously said “that is why you play the game.” Well 2017 is the reason you play the game. Through five weeks of the Big 12 conference slate we have a four way tie for first and one of those teams tied at the top is a team no one saw coming.
Iowa State pulled off their second top five victory by beating TCU in Ames on Saturday. Iowa State, Oklahoma State, Oklahoma and TCU all sit at 4-1 in the Big 12.
Oklahoma rolled Texas Tech, Oklahoma State’s offense was superb in their win against West Virginia.
The Sunflower showdown went the way of the Wildcats, which isn’t a surprise, how it went down maybe was. Special teams made the difference in the game. KU’s Carter Stanley was fantastic throwing for over 400 yards. Steven Sims had 223 yards receiving.
The Wildcats were on their third string quarterback. Skyler Thompson came in and held on for the victory. Alex Barnes churned out 128 yards rushing but DJ was the hero, he had a 99 yard kickoff return for a touchdown plus another big return to set up a score.
The schedule gets very interesting the next few weeks.
The Bedlam rivalry is this Saturday and it is basically a playoff elimination game as well. Two losses won’t get you in the College Football Playoff.
Iowa State is at West Virginia.
Scores:
Kansas State 30 Kansas 20
Texas 38 Baylor 7
Iowa State 14 TCU 7
Oklahoma 49 Texas Tech 27
Oklahoma State 50 West Virginia 39
Upcoming Schedule:
Saturday, November 4th
K-State at Texas Tech 11 a.m. FS1
Baylor at Kansas 11 a.m. FSN
Iowa State at West Virginia 2:30 p.m. ESPN2 or ESPNU
Oklahoma at Oklahoma State 3 p.m. FS1
Texas at TCU 6:15 p.m. ESPN
Saturday, November 11th
Baylor vs. Texas Tech 11 a.m. FSN
West Virginia at K-State 2:30 p.m. ABC, ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPNU
Kansas at Texas 5 p.m. Longhorn Network/Jayhawk TV
TCU at OU or OSU at ISU 7 p.m. FOX
TCU at OU or OSU at ISU TBA ABC, ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPNU
|Big 12 Standings
|TEAM
|CONFERENCE
|OVERALL
|HOME
|AWAY
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|STR
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Oklahoma
|4
|1
|200
|165
|7
|1
|343
|202
|Won 3
|3
|1
|3
|0
|Oklahoma St.
|4
|1
|194
|143
|7
|1
|356
|195
|Won 4
|2
|1
|5
|0
|TCU
|4
|1
|151
|75
|7
|1
|298
|118
|Lost 1
|4
|0
|3
|1
|Iowa St.
|4
|1
|135
|68
|6
|2
|259
|150
|Won 4
|3
|2
|3
|0
|West Virginia
|3
|2
|203
|186
|5
|3
|342
|253
|Lost 1
|3
|1
|2
|1
|Texas
|3
|2
|129
|90
|4
|4
|250
|168
|Won 1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Kansas St.
|2
|3
|138
|148
|4
|4
|255
|188
|Won 1
|3
|2
|1
|2
|Texas Tech
|1
|4
|174
|186
|4
|4
|309
|265
|Lost 3
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Kansas
|0
|5
|73
|239
|1
|7
|168
|342
|Lost 7
|1
|4
|0
|3
|Baylor
|0
|5
|120
|217
|0
|8
|195
|316
|Lost 8
|0
|5
|0
|3
|Associated Press Top 25
|1. Alabama
|2. Georgia
|3. Ohio State
|4. Wisconsin
|5. Notre Dame
|6. Clemson
|7. Penn State
|8. Oklahoma
|9. Miami (Fla.)
|10. TCU
|11. Oklahoma State
|12. Washington
|13. Virginia Tech
|14. Iowa State
|15. UCF
|16. Auburn
|17. Southern California
|18. Stanford
|19. LSU
|20. NC State
|21. Mississippi State
|22. Memphis
|23. Arizona
|24. Michigan State
|25. Washington State
