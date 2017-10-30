WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


52°F
Partly Cloudy
Feels Like 52°
Winds NNW 17 mph
Mon
Weather for Monday is Partly Cloudy52°
27°
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Overcast45°
33°
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Partly Cloudy59°
49°
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Partly Cloudy64°
41°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Mostly Cloudy56°
43°

AUDIO: Big 12 Recap, Upcoming Schedule, Top 25 Polls and Teleconference audio

by on October 30, 2017 at 11:42 AM (30 mins ago)

Coach Herm Edwards famously said “that is why you play the game.” Well 2017 is the reason you play the game. Through five weeks of the Big 12 conference slate we have a four way tie for first and one of those teams tied at the top is a team no one saw coming. 

Iowa State pulled off their second top five victory by beating TCU in Ames on Saturday. Iowa State, Oklahoma State, Oklahoma and TCU all sit at 4-1 in the Big 12. 

Oklahoma rolled Texas Tech, Oklahoma State’s offense was superb in their win against West Virginia. 

The Sunflower showdown went the way of the Wildcats, which isn’t a surprise, how it went down maybe was. Special teams made the difference in the game. KU’s Carter Stanley was fantastic throwing for over 400 yards. Steven Sims had 223 yards receiving. 

The Wildcats were on their third string quarterback. Skyler Thompson came in and held on for the victory. Alex Barnes churned out 128 yards rushing but DJ was the hero, he had a 99 yard kickoff return for a touchdown plus another big return to set up a score. 

The schedule gets very interesting the next few weeks.

The Bedlam rivalry is this Saturday and it is basically a playoff elimination game as well. Two losses won’t get you in the College Football Playoff. 

Iowa State is at West Virginia. 

Scores:
Kansas  State 30 Kansas 20
Texas 38 Baylor 7
Iowa State 14 TCU 7
Oklahoma 49 Texas Tech 27
Oklahoma State 50 West Virginia 39 

Upcoming Schedule: 

Saturday, November 4th 
K-State at Texas Tech                       11 a.m.       FS1
Baylor at Kansas                                11 a.m.       FSN
Iowa State at West Virginia             2:30 p.m.  ESPN2 or ESPNU
Oklahoma at Oklahoma State         3 p.m.        FS1
Texas at TCU                                      6:15 p.m.   ESPN        

Saturday, November 11th

Baylor vs. Texas Tech                      11 a.m.                 FSN
West Virginia at K-State               2:30 p.m.             ABC, ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPNU
Kansas at Texas                                 5 p.m.                   Longhorn Network/Jayhawk TV
TCU at OU or OSU at ISU               7 p.m.                   FOX
TCU at OU or OSU at ISU               TBA                        ABC, ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPNU

 

Big 12 Standings
TEAM CONFERENCE OVERALL HOME AWAY
  W L PF PA W L PF PA STR W L W L
Oklahoma 4 1 200 165 7 1 343 202 Won 3 3 1 3 0
Oklahoma St. 4 1 194 143 7 1 356 195 Won 4 2 1 5 0
TCU 4 1 151 75 7 1 298 118 Lost 1 4 0 3 1
Iowa St. 4 1 135 68 6 2 259 150 Won 4 3 2 3 0
West Virginia 3 2 203 186 5 3 342 253 Lost 1 3 1 2 1
Texas 3 2 129 90 4 4 250 168 Won 1 2 2 2 1
Kansas St. 2 3 138 148 4 4 255 188 Won 1 3 2 1 2
Texas Tech 1 4 174 186 4 4 309 265 Lost 3 2 2 2 2
Kansas 0 5 73 239 1 7 168 342 Lost 7 1 4 0 3
Baylor 0 5 120 217 0 8 195 316 Lost 8 0 5 0 3

 

 

Associated Press Top 25 
1. Alabama
2. Georgia
3. Ohio State
4. Wisconsin
5. Notre Dame
6. Clemson
7. Penn State
8. Oklahoma
9. Miami (Fla.)
10. TCU
11. Oklahoma State
12. Washington
13. Virginia Tech
14. Iowa State
15. UCF
16. Auburn
17. Southern California
18. Stanford
19. LSU
20. NC State
21. Mississippi State
22. Memphis
23. Arizona
24. Michigan State
25. Washington State

 

Big 12 Teleconference: 

Bill Snyder-KSU

David Beaty-KU

Lincoln Riley-OU

Mike Gundy-OSU

Matt Campbell-ISU

Dana Holgorsen-WVU

Asst Coach Fred Brown-BU

Tom Herman-UT

Gary Patterson-TCU

Kliff Kingsbury-TT

For all the latest on local sports, follow Jake on Twitter @JakeLebahn. He can also be reached at jake.lebahn@alphamediausa.com.