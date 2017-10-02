AUDIO: Big 12 Schedule, Standings, Top 25 Poll and Teleconference Audio

It was a quiet week in the Big 12 with just three games on the schedule, all three favorites ended up on the winning side of things.

Kansas State, Texas and Oklahoma State all got their first wins in Big 12 play.

Four schools had bye weeks as they prepare for week three of Big 12 play.

Eight schools are in action this weekend, two schools, Baylor and Oklahoma State, have the final bye weeks of the Big 12 schedule.

Scores:

Texas 17 Iowa State 7

Kansas State 33 Baylor 20

Oklahoma State 41 Texas Tech 34

Upcoming Schedule:

Saturday, October 7th

Iowa State at Oklahoma 11 a.m. FOX

Texas Tech at Kansas 11 a.m. FS1

West Virginia at TCU 2:30 p.m. FS1

K-State at Texas 6 p.m. FS1

Saturday, October 14th

Kansas at Iowa State 11 a.m. FSN

Texas Tech at West Virginia 11 a.m. ESPNU

TCU at K-State 11 a.m. FS1

Baylor at Oklahoma State 2:30 p.m. FS1

Oklahoma vs. Texas 2:30 p.m. ABC or ESPN

Big 12 Standings TEAM CONFERENCE OVERALL HOME AWAY W L PF PA W L PF PA STR W L W L Oklahoma 1 0 49 41 4 0 192 78 Won 4 2 0 2 0 TCU 1 0 44 31 4 0 191 74 Won 4 2 0 2 0 Kansas St. 1 0 33 20 3 1 150 60 Won 1 3 0 0 1 West Virginia 1 0 56 34 3 1 195 101 Won 3 2 0 1 0 Texas 1 0 17 7 2 2 138 85 Won 1 1 1 1 1 Oklahoma St. 1 1 72 78 4 1 234 130 Won 1 1 1 3 0 Texas Tech 0 1 34 41 3 1 169 120 Lost 1 2 1 1 0 Iowa St. 0 1 7 17 2 2 131 99 Lost 1 1 2 1 0 Kansas 0 1 34 56 1 3 129 159 Lost 3 1 2 0 1 Baylor 0 2 61 82 0 5 136 181 Lost 5 0 3 0 2

Associated Press Top 25 1. Alabama 2. Clemson 3. Oklahoma 4. Penn State 5. Georgia 6. Washington 7. Michigan 8. TCU 9. Wisconsin 10. Ohio State 11. Washington State 12. Auburn 13. Miami (Fla.) 14. Southern California 15. Oklahoma State 16. Virginia Tech 17. Louisville 18. South Florida 19. San Diego State 20. Utah 21. Florida 21. Notre Dame 23. West Virginia 24. NC State 25. UCF

Big 12 Teleconference Audio:

Bill Snyder-KSU

David Beaty-KU

Lincoln Riley-OU

Mike Gundy-OSU

Matt Campbell-ISU

Dana Holgorsen-WVU

Matt Rhule-BU

Tom Herman-UT

Gary Patterson-TCU

Kliff Kingsbury-TT