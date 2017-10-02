WIBW News Now!

AUDIO: Big 12 Schedule, Standings, Top 25 Poll and Teleconference Audio

by on October 2, 2017 at 1:02 PM (55 mins ago)

It was a quiet week in the Big 12 with just three games on the schedule, all three favorites ended up on the winning side of things. 

Kansas State, Texas and Oklahoma State all got their first wins in Big 12 play. 

Four schools had bye weeks as they prepare for week three of Big 12 play. 

Eight schools are in action this weekend, two schools, Baylor and Oklahoma State, have the final bye weeks of the Big 12 schedule. 

Scores:
Texas 17 Iowa State 7
Kansas State 33 Baylor 20
Oklahoma State 41  Texas Tech 34

Upcoming Schedule: 

Saturday, October 7th 
Iowa State at Oklahoma  11 a.m.   FOX
Texas Tech at Kansas    11 a.m.    FS1
West Virginia at TCU   2:30 p.m.  FS1
K-State at Texas     6 p.m. FS1

Saturday, October 14th
Kansas at Iowa State   11 a.m.    FSN
Texas Tech at West Virginia  11 a.m.   ESPNU
TCU at K-State   11 a.m.     FS1
Baylor at Oklahoma State  2:30 p.m.  FS1
Oklahoma vs. Texas   2:30 p.m.   ABC or ESPN

Big 12 Standings
TEAM CONFERENCE OVERALL HOME AWAY
  W L PF PA W L PF PA STR W L W L
Oklahoma 1 0 49 41 4 0 192 78 Won 4 2 0 2 0
TCU 1 0 44 31 4 0 191 74 Won 4 2 0 2 0
Kansas St. 1 0 33 20 3 1 150 60 Won 1 3 0 0 1
West Virginia 1 0 56 34 3 1 195 101 Won 3 2 0 1 0
Texas 1 0 17 7 2 2 138 85 Won 1 1 1 1 1
Oklahoma St. 1 1 72 78 4 1 234 130 Won 1 1 1 3 0
Texas Tech 0 1 34 41 3 1 169 120 Lost 1 2 1 1 0
Iowa St. 0 1 7 17 2 2 131 99 Lost 1 1 2 1 0
Kansas 0 1 34 56 1 3 129 159 Lost 3 1 2 0 1
Baylor 0 2 61 82 0 5 136 181 Lost 5 0 3 0 2

 

Associated Press Top 25 
1. Alabama
2. Clemson
3. Oklahoma
4. Penn State
5. Georgia
6. Washington
7. Michigan
8. TCU
9. Wisconsin
10. Ohio State
11. Washington State
12. Auburn
13. Miami (Fla.)
14. Southern California
15. Oklahoma State
16. Virginia Tech
17. Louisville
18. South Florida
19. San Diego State
20. Utah
21. Florida
21. Notre Dame
23. West Virginia
24. NC State
25. UCF

 

Big 12 Teleconference Audio: 

Bill Snyder-KSU

 

David Beaty-KU

Lincoln Riley-OU

Mike Gundy-OSU

Matt Campbell-ISU

Dana Holgorsen-WVU

Matt Rhule-BU

Tom Herman-UT

Gary Patterson-TCU

Kliff Kingsbury-TT

 

 

For all the latest on local sports, follow Jake on Twitter @JakeLebahn. He can also be reached at jake.lebahn@alphamediausa.com.