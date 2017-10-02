AUDIO: Big 12 Schedule, Standings, Top 25 Poll and Teleconference Audio

It was a quiet week in the Big 12 with just three games on the schedule, all three favorites ended up on the winning side of things.
Kansas State, Texas and Oklahoma State all got their first wins in Big 12 play.
Four schools had bye weeks as they prepare for week three of Big 12 play.
Eight schools are in action this weekend, two schools, Baylor and Oklahoma State, have the final bye weeks of the Big 12 schedule.
Scores:
Texas 17 Iowa State 7
Kansas State 33 Baylor 20
Oklahoma State 41 Texas Tech 34
Upcoming Schedule:
Saturday, October 7th
Iowa State at Oklahoma 11 a.m. FOX
Texas Tech at Kansas 11 a.m. FS1
West Virginia at TCU 2:30 p.m. FS1
K-State at Texas 6 p.m. FS1
Saturday, October 14th
Kansas at Iowa State 11 a.m. FSN
Texas Tech at West Virginia 11 a.m. ESPNU
TCU at K-State 11 a.m. FS1
Baylor at Oklahoma State 2:30 p.m. FS1
Oklahoma vs. Texas 2:30 p.m. ABC or ESPN
|Big 12 Standings
|TEAM
|CONFERENCE
|OVERALL
|HOME
|AWAY
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|STR
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Oklahoma
|1
|0
|49
|41
|4
|0
|192
|78
|Won 4
|2
|0
|2
|0
|TCU
|1
|0
|44
|31
|4
|0
|191
|74
|Won 4
|2
|0
|2
|0
|Kansas St.
|1
|0
|33
|20
|3
|1
|150
|60
|Won 1
|3
|0
|0
|1
|West Virginia
|1
|0
|56
|34
|3
|1
|195
|101
|Won 3
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Texas
|1
|0
|17
|7
|2
|2
|138
|85
|Won 1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Oklahoma St.
|1
|1
|72
|78
|4
|1
|234
|130
|Won 1
|1
|1
|3
|0
|Texas Tech
|0
|1
|34
|41
|3
|1
|169
|120
|Lost 1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Iowa St.
|0
|1
|7
|17
|2
|2
|131
|99
|Lost 1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|Kansas
|0
|1
|34
|56
|1
|3
|129
|159
|Lost 3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|Baylor
|0
|2
|61
|82
|0
|5
|136
|181
|Lost 5
|0
|3
|0
|2
|Associated Press Top 25
|1. Alabama
|2. Clemson
|3. Oklahoma
|4. Penn State
|5. Georgia
|6. Washington
|7. Michigan
|8. TCU
|9. Wisconsin
|10. Ohio State
|11. Washington State
|12. Auburn
|13. Miami (Fla.)
|14. Southern California
|15. Oklahoma State
|16. Virginia Tech
|17. Louisville
|18. South Florida
|19. San Diego State
|20. Utah
|21. Florida
|21. Notre Dame
|23. West Virginia
|24. NC State
|25. UCF
Big 12 Teleconference Audio:
Bill Snyder-KSU
David Beaty-KU
Lincoln Riley-OU
Mike Gundy-OSU
Matt Campbell-ISU
Dana Holgorsen-WVU
Matt Rhule-BU
Tom Herman-UT
Gary Patterson-TCU
Kliff Kingsbury-TT