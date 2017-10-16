AUDIO: Big 12 Scores, Upcoming Schedule, Standings and Coaches Teleconference

The Sunflower Schools had a tough go of it over the weekend. the weather was not kind and neither were opposing defenses as the Wildcats and Jayhawks churned out a combined six points in their two games.

The rest of the Big 12 had an entertaining weekend, West Virginia came from behind to take down Texas Tech. The Red River Rivalry was exciting and dramatic as the Sooners pulled out the win.

Oklahoma State kept the Bears of Baylor defeated this year as they rolled the Bears in Stilwater.

Kansas is on the road again this time down in Fort Worth and unfortunately for them, in prime time. Kansas State takes on Oklahoma in Manhattan for an afternoon affair.

Scores:

Iowa State 45 Kansas 0

TCU 26 Kansas 6

Oklahoma 29 Texas 24

Oklahoma State 59 Baylor 16

West Virginia 46 Texas Tech 35



Upcoming Schedule:



Saturday, October 21

Iowa State at Texas Tech 11 a.m. FS1

Oklahoma State at Texas 11 a.m. ABC

Oklahoma at K-State 3 p.m. FOX

Kansas at TCU 7 p.m. FOX

West Virginia at Baylor 7 p.m. FS2

Saturday, October 28

Texas at Baylor 11 a.m. ABC, ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPNU

Oklahoma St. at West Virginia 11 a.m. ABC, ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPNU

K-State at Kansas 2 p.m. FS1

TCU at Iowa State 2:30 p.m. ABC, ESPN or ESPN2

Texas Tech at Oklahoma 7 p.m. ABC or ESPN2

Big 12 Standings TEAM CONFERENCE OVERALL HOME AWAY W L PF PA W L PF PA STR W L W L TCU 3 0 101 61 6 0 248 104 Won 6 3 0 3 0 Oklahoma 2 1 109 103 5 1 252 140 Won 1 2 1 2 0 Oklahoma St. 2 1 131 94 5 1 293 146 Won 2 2 1 3 0 Iowa St. 2 1 90 48 4 2 214 130 Won 2 2 2 2 0 West Virginia 2 1 126 100 4 2 265 167 Won 1 3 0 1 1 Texas 2 1 81 70 3 3 202 148 Lost 1 2 1 1 1 Texas Tech 1 2 134 106 4 2 269 185 Lost 1 2 1 2 1 Kansas St. 1 2 73 86 3 3 190 126 Lost 2 3 1 0 2 Kansas 0 3 53 166 1 5 148 269 Lost 5 1 3 0 2 Baylor 0 3 77 141 0 6 152 240 Lost 6 0 3 0 3

Associated Press Top 25 1. Alabama 2. Penn State 3. Georgia 4. TCU 5. Wisconsin 6. Ohio State 7. Clemson 8. Miami (Fla.) 9. Oklahoma 10. Oklahoma State 11. Southern California 12. Washington 13. Notre Dame 14. Virginia Tech 15. Washington State 16. NC State 16. South Florida 18. Michigan State 19. Michigan 20. UCF 21. Auburn 22. Stanford 23. West Virginia 24. LSU 25. Memphis

Big 12 Teleconference:

Bill Snyder-KSU

David Beaty-KU

Lincoln Riley-OU

Mike Gundy-OSU

Matt Campbell-ISU

Dana Holgorsen-WVU

Matt Rhule-BU

Tom Herman-UT

Gary Patterson-TCU

Kliff Kingsbury-TT