AUDIO: Big 12 Scores, Upcoming Schedule, Standings and Coaches Teleconference

by on October 16, 2017 at 11:45 AM (4 hours ago)

The Sunflower Schools had a tough go of it over the weekend. the weather was not kind and neither were opposing defenses as the Wildcats and Jayhawks churned out a combined six points in their two games. 

The rest of the Big 12 had an entertaining weekend, West Virginia came from behind to take down Texas Tech. The Red River Rivalry was exciting and dramatic as the Sooners pulled out the win.

Oklahoma State kept the Bears of Baylor defeated this year as they rolled the Bears in Stilwater. 

Kansas is on the road again this time down in Fort Worth and unfortunately for them, in prime time. Kansas State takes on Oklahoma in Manhattan for an afternoon affair. 

Scores:
Iowa State 45 Kansas 0
TCU 26 Kansas 6 
Oklahoma 29 Texas 24
Oklahoma State 59 Baylor 16
West Virginia 46 Texas Tech 35

Upcoming Schedule: 

Saturday, October 21

Iowa State at Texas Tech               11 a.m.                 FS1

Oklahoma State at Texas              11 a.m.                 ABC

Oklahoma at K-State                      3 p.m.                   FOX

Kansas at TCU                                    7 p.m.                   FOX

West Virginia at Baylor                   7 p.m.                   FS2

Saturday, October 28

Texas at Baylor                                  11 a.m.                 ABC, ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPNU

Oklahoma St. at West Virginia     11 a.m.                 ABC, ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPNU

K-State at Kansas                            2 p.m.                   FS1

TCU at Iowa State                            2:30 p.m.             ABC, ESPN or ESPN2

Texas Tech at Oklahoma               7 p.m.                   ABC or ESPN2

 

 

 

Big 12 Standings 
TEAM CONFERENCE OVERALL HOME AWAY
  W L PF PA W L PF PA STR W L W L
TCU 3 0 101 61 6 0 248 104 Won 6 3 0 3 0
Oklahoma 2 1 109 103 5 1 252 140 Won 1 2 1 2 0
Oklahoma St. 2 1 131 94 5 1 293 146 Won 2 2 1 3 0
Iowa St. 2 1 90 48 4 2 214 130 Won 2 2 2 2 0
West Virginia 2 1 126 100 4 2 265 167 Won 1 3 0 1 1
Texas 2 1 81 70 3 3 202 148 Lost 1 2 1 1 1
Texas Tech 1 2 134 106 4 2 269 185 Lost 1 2 1 2 1
Kansas St. 1 2 73 86 3 3 190 126 Lost 2 3 1 0 2
Kansas 0 3 53 166 1 5 148 269 Lost 5 1 3 0 2
Baylor 0 3 77 141 0 6 152 240 Lost 6 0 3 0 3

 

 

Associated Press Top 25
1. Alabama
2. Penn State
3. Georgia
4. TCU
5. Wisconsin
6. Ohio State
7. Clemson
8. Miami (Fla.)
9. Oklahoma
10. Oklahoma State
11. Southern California
12. Washington
13. Notre Dame
14. Virginia Tech
15. Washington State
16. NC State
16. South Florida
18. Michigan State
19. Michigan
20. UCF
21. Auburn
22. Stanford
23. West Virginia
24. LSU
25. Memphis

 

Big 12 Teleconference: 

Bill Snyder-KSU

David Beaty-KU

Lincoln Riley-OU

Mike Gundy-OSU

Matt Campbell-ISU

Dana Holgorsen-WVU

Matt Rhule-BU

Tom Herman-UT

Gary Patterson-TCU

Kliff Kingsbury-TT

