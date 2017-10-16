AUDIO: Big 12 Scores, Upcoming Schedule, Standings and Coaches Teleconference

The Sunflower Schools had a tough go of it over the weekend. the weather was not kind and neither were opposing defenses as the Wildcats and Jayhawks churned out a combined six points in their two games.
The rest of the Big 12 had an entertaining weekend, West Virginia came from behind to take down Texas Tech. The Red River Rivalry was exciting and dramatic as the Sooners pulled out the win.
Oklahoma State kept the Bears of Baylor defeated this year as they rolled the Bears in Stilwater.
Kansas is on the road again this time down in Fort Worth and unfortunately for them, in prime time. Kansas State takes on Oklahoma in Manhattan for an afternoon affair.
Scores:
Iowa State 45 Kansas 0
TCU 26 Kansas 6
Oklahoma 29 Texas 24
Oklahoma State 59 Baylor 16
West Virginia 46 Texas Tech 35
Upcoming Schedule:
Saturday, October 21
Iowa State at Texas Tech 11 a.m. FS1
Oklahoma State at Texas 11 a.m. ABC
Oklahoma at K-State 3 p.m. FOX
Kansas at TCU 7 p.m. FOX
West Virginia at Baylor 7 p.m. FS2
Saturday, October 28
Texas at Baylor 11 a.m. ABC, ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPNU
Oklahoma St. at West Virginia 11 a.m. ABC, ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPNU
K-State at Kansas 2 p.m. FS1
TCU at Iowa State 2:30 p.m. ABC, ESPN or ESPN2
Texas Tech at Oklahoma 7 p.m. ABC or ESPN2
|Big 12 Standings
|TEAM
|CONFERENCE
|OVERALL
|HOME
|AWAY
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|STR
|W
|L
|W
|L
|TCU
|3
|0
|101
|61
|6
|0
|248
|104
|Won 6
|3
|0
|3
|0
|Oklahoma
|2
|1
|109
|103
|5
|1
|252
|140
|Won 1
|2
|1
|2
|0
|Oklahoma St.
|2
|1
|131
|94
|5
|1
|293
|146
|Won 2
|2
|1
|3
|0
|Iowa St.
|2
|1
|90
|48
|4
|2
|214
|130
|Won 2
|2
|2
|2
|0
|West Virginia
|2
|1
|126
|100
|4
|2
|265
|167
|Won 1
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Texas
|2
|1
|81
|70
|3
|3
|202
|148
|Lost 1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Texas Tech
|1
|2
|134
|106
|4
|2
|269
|185
|Lost 1
|2
|1
|2
|1
|Kansas St.
|1
|2
|73
|86
|3
|3
|190
|126
|Lost 2
|3
|1
|0
|2
|Kansas
|0
|3
|53
|166
|1
|5
|148
|269
|Lost 5
|1
|3
|0
|2
|Baylor
|0
|3
|77
|141
|0
|6
|152
|240
|Lost 6
|0
|3
|0
|3
|Associated Press Top 25
|1. Alabama
|2. Penn State
|3. Georgia
|4. TCU
|5. Wisconsin
|6. Ohio State
|7. Clemson
|8. Miami (Fla.)
|9. Oklahoma
|10. Oklahoma State
|11. Southern California
|12. Washington
|13. Notre Dame
|14. Virginia Tech
|15. Washington State
|16. NC State
|16. South Florida
|18. Michigan State
|19. Michigan
|20. UCF
|21. Auburn
|22. Stanford
|23. West Virginia
|24. LSU
|25. Memphis
Big 12 Teleconference:
Bill Snyder-KSU
David Beaty-KU
Lincoln Riley-OU
Mike Gundy-OSU
Matt Campbell-ISU
Dana Holgorsen-WVU
Matt Rhule-BU
Tom Herman-UT
Gary Patterson-TCU
Kliff Kingsbury-TT