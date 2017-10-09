AUDIO: Big 12 Scores, Upcoming Schedule, Top 25 Poll, Standings and Teleconference Audio

The Big 12 standings after two conference games are not exactly how the experts thought they would look. Texas and TCU are the only two unbeaten teams left in Big 12 play.

Iowa State pulled off the biggest upset in conference play in quite some time after beating Oklahoma in Norman over the weekend.

TCU remained undefeated after holding off a good West Virginia team. Texas earned a huge home win in double overtime against Kansas State and the Jayhawks again looked lost on the defensive side of things against Texas Tech.

This week has three very entertaining games. The Red River Rivalry, TCU is at Kansas State and two of the best offenses in the land go at each other when Texas Tech visits West Virginia.

Scores:

Texas Tech 65 Kansas 19

Texas 40 Kansas State 34 (2OT)

Iowa State 38 Oklahoma 31

TCU 31 West Virginia 24

Upcoming Schedule:

Saturday, October 14th

Kansas at Iowa State 11 a.m. FSN

Texas Tech at West Virginia 11 a.m. ESPNU

TCU at K-State 11 a.m. FS1

Baylor at Oklahoma State 2:30 p.m. FS1

Oklahoma vs. Texas 2:30 p.m. ABC or ESPN

Saturday, October 21st

Iowa State at Texas Tech 11 a.m. FS1

West Virginia at Baylor 7 p.m. FS2

Six-Day Ready List:

Oklahoma at K-State, Oklahoma State at Texas, Kansas at TCU

11 a.m. (ABC, ESPN or ESPN2) OR 2:30 p.m. (FS1) OR 3 p.m./7 p.m. (FOX)

Big 12 Standings TEAM CONFERENCE OVERALL HOME AWAY W L PF PA W L PF PA STR W L W L TCU 2 0 75 55 5 0 222 98 Won 5 3 0 2 0 Texas 2 0 57 41 3 2 178 119 Won 2 2 1 1 1 Oklahoma 1 1 80 79 4 1 223 116 Lost 1 2 1 2 0 Oklahoma St. 1 1 72 78 4 1 234 130 Won 1 1 1 3 0 Texas Tech 1 1 99 60 4 1 234 139 Won 1 2 1 2 0 Iowa St. 1 1 45 48 3 2 169 130 Won 1 1 2 2 0 Kansas St. 1 1 67 60 3 2 184 100 Lost 1 3 0 0 2 West Virginia 1 1 80 65 3 2 219 132 Lost 1 2 0 1 1 Kansas 0 2 53 121 1 4 148 224 Lost 4 1 3 0 1 Baylor 0 2 61 82 0 5 136 181 Lost 5 0 3 0 2

Associated Press Top 25 Poll: 1. Alabama 2. Clemson 3. Penn State 4. Georgia 5. Washington 6. TCU 7. Wisconsin 8. Washington State 9. Ohio State 10. Auburn 11. Miami (Fla.) 12. Oklahoma 13. Southern California 14. Oklahoma State 15. Virginia Tech 16. Notre Dame 17. Michigan 18. South Florida 19. San Diego State 20. NC State 21. Michigan State 22. UCF 23. Stanford 24. Texas Tech 25. Navy

