WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


65°F
Mostly Cloudy
Feels Like 65°
Winds NE 9 mph
Mon
Weather for Monday is Partly Cloudy73°
45°
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Chance of Rain48°
39°
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Clear63°
45°
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Clear77°
61°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Clear86°
66°

AUDIO: Big 12 Scores, Upcoming Schedule, Top 25 Poll, Standings and Teleconference Audio

by on October 9, 2017 at 11:50 AM (28 mins ago)

The Big 12 standings after two conference games are not exactly how the experts thought they would look. Texas and TCU are the only two unbeaten teams left in Big 12 play. 

Iowa State pulled off the biggest upset in conference play in quite some time after beating Oklahoma in Norman over the weekend. 

TCU remained undefeated after holding off a good West Virginia team. Texas earned a huge home win in double overtime against Kansas State and the Jayhawks again looked lost on the defensive side of things against Texas Tech. 

This week has three very entertaining games. The Red River Rivalry, TCU is at Kansas State and two of the best offenses in the land go at each other when Texas Tech visits West Virginia. 

Scores: 
Texas Tech 65 Kansas 19
Texas 40 Kansas State 34 (2OT)
Iowa State 38 Oklahoma 31
TCU 31 West Virginia 24

Upcoming Schedule: 
Saturday, October 14th
Kansas at Iowa State   11 a.m.    FSN
Texas Tech at West Virginia  11 a.m.   ESPNU
TCU at K-State   11 a.m.     FS1
Baylor at Oklahoma State  2:30 p.m.  FS1
Oklahoma vs. Texas   2:30 p.m.   ABC or ESPN

Saturday, October 21st
Iowa State at Texas Tech  11 a.m.   FS1
West Virginia at Baylor    7 p.m.    FS2

Six-Day Ready List:
Oklahoma at K-State, Oklahoma State at Texas, Kansas at TCU
11 a.m. (ABC, ESPN or ESPN2) OR 2:30 p.m. (FS1) OR 3 p.m./7 p.m. (FOX)

 

 

Big 12 Standings 
TEAM CONFERENCE OVERALL HOME AWAY
  W L PF PA W L PF PA STR W L W L
TCU 2 0 75 55 5 0 222 98 Won 5 3 0 2 0
Texas 2 0 57 41 3 2 178 119 Won 2 2 1 1 1
Oklahoma 1 1 80 79 4 1 223 116 Lost 1 2 1 2 0
Oklahoma St. 1 1 72 78 4 1 234 130 Won 1 1 1 3 0
Texas Tech 1 1 99 60 4 1 234 139 Won 1 2 1 2 0
Iowa St. 1 1 45 48 3 2 169 130 Won 1 1 2 2 0
Kansas St. 1 1 67 60 3 2 184 100 Lost 1 3 0 0 2
West Virginia 1 1 80 65 3 2 219 132 Lost 1 2 0 1 1
Kansas 0 2 53 121 1 4 148 224 Lost 4 1 3 0 1
Baylor 0 2 61 82 0 5 136 181 Lost 5 0 3 0 2

 

Associated Press Top 25 Poll: 
1. Alabama
2. Clemson
3. Penn State
4. Georgia
5. Washington
6. TCU
7. Wisconsin
8. Washington State
9. Ohio State
10. Auburn
11. Miami (Fla.)
12. Oklahoma
13. Southern California
14. Oklahoma State
15. Virginia Tech
16. Notre Dame
17. Michigan
18. South Florida
19. San Diego State
20. NC State
21. Michigan State
22. UCF
23. Stanford
24. Texas Tech
25. Navy

 

Big 12 Teleconference Audio: 

Bill Snyder-KSU

David Beaty-KU

Lincoln Riley-OU

Mike Gundy-OSU

Matt Campbell-ISU

Dana Holgorsen-WVU

Matt Rhule-BU

Tom Herman-UT

Gary Patterson-TCU

Kliff Kingsbury-TT

 

For all the latest on local sports, follow Jake on Twitter @JakeLebahn. He can also be reached at jake.lebahn@alphamediausa.com.