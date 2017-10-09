AUDIO: Big 12 Scores, Upcoming Schedule, Top 25 Poll, Standings and Teleconference Audio

The Big 12 standings after two conference games are not exactly how the experts thought they would look. Texas and TCU are the only two unbeaten teams left in Big 12 play.
Iowa State pulled off the biggest upset in conference play in quite some time after beating Oklahoma in Norman over the weekend.
TCU remained undefeated after holding off a good West Virginia team. Texas earned a huge home win in double overtime against Kansas State and the Jayhawks again looked lost on the defensive side of things against Texas Tech.
This week has three very entertaining games. The Red River Rivalry, TCU is at Kansas State and two of the best offenses in the land go at each other when Texas Tech visits West Virginia.
Scores:
Texas Tech 65 Kansas 19
Texas 40 Kansas State 34 (2OT)
Iowa State 38 Oklahoma 31
TCU 31 West Virginia 24
Upcoming Schedule:
Saturday, October 14th
Kansas at Iowa State 11 a.m. FSN
Texas Tech at West Virginia 11 a.m. ESPNU
TCU at K-State 11 a.m. FS1
Baylor at Oklahoma State 2:30 p.m. FS1
Oklahoma vs. Texas 2:30 p.m. ABC or ESPN
Saturday, October 21st
Iowa State at Texas Tech 11 a.m. FS1
West Virginia at Baylor 7 p.m. FS2
Six-Day Ready List:
Oklahoma at K-State, Oklahoma State at Texas, Kansas at TCU
11 a.m. (ABC, ESPN or ESPN2) OR 2:30 p.m. (FS1) OR 3 p.m./7 p.m. (FOX)
|Big 12 Standings
|TEAM
|CONFERENCE
|OVERALL
|HOME
|AWAY
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|STR
|W
|L
|W
|L
|TCU
|2
|0
|75
|55
|5
|0
|222
|98
|Won 5
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Texas
|2
|0
|57
|41
|3
|2
|178
|119
|Won 2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Oklahoma
|1
|1
|80
|79
|4
|1
|223
|116
|Lost 1
|2
|1
|2
|0
|Oklahoma St.
|1
|1
|72
|78
|4
|1
|234
|130
|Won 1
|1
|1
|3
|0
|Texas Tech
|1
|1
|99
|60
|4
|1
|234
|139
|Won 1
|2
|1
|2
|0
|Iowa St.
|1
|1
|45
|48
|3
|2
|169
|130
|Won 1
|1
|2
|2
|0
|Kansas St.
|1
|1
|67
|60
|3
|2
|184
|100
|Lost 1
|3
|0
|0
|2
|West Virginia
|1
|1
|80
|65
|3
|2
|219
|132
|Lost 1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|Kansas
|0
|2
|53
|121
|1
|4
|148
|224
|Lost 4
|1
|3
|0
|1
|Baylor
|0
|2
|61
|82
|0
|5
|136
|181
|Lost 5
|0
|3
|0
|2
|Associated Press Top 25 Poll:
|1. Alabama
|2. Clemson
|3. Penn State
|4. Georgia
|5. Washington
|6. TCU
|7. Wisconsin
|8. Washington State
|9. Ohio State
|10. Auburn
|11. Miami (Fla.)
|12. Oklahoma
|13. Southern California
|14. Oklahoma State
|15. Virginia Tech
|16. Notre Dame
|17. Michigan
|18. South Florida
|19. San Diego State
|20. NC State
|21. Michigan State
|22. UCF
|23. Stanford
|24. Texas Tech
|25. Navy
Big 12 Teleconference Audio:
Bill Snyder-KSU
David Beaty-KU
Lincoln Riley-OU
Mike Gundy-OSU
Matt Campbell-ISU
Dana Holgorsen-WVU
Matt Rhule-BU
Tom Herman-UT
Gary Patterson-TCU
Kliff Kingsbury-TT