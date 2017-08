AUDIO: Big 12 Teleconference, Schedule, Top 25 Poll

The Big 12 season is ready to start this week as all ten teams are in action to kickoff 2017.

Oklahoma is picked to win the conference with Oklahoma State a close second and then K-State is picked to finish third.

Five Big 12 teams are ranked in the Top 25 preseason poll.

Big 12 Schedule:

Thursday, August 31st

Tulsa at Oklahoma State 6:30 p.m FS1

Saturday, September 2nd

Maryland at Texas 11:00 a.m FS1

UTEP at Oklahoma 2:30 p.m. FOX

Eastern Washington at Texas Tech 3:00 p.m

Liberty at Baylor 6:00 p.m FS2

SE Missouri State at Kansas 6:00 p.m ESPN3

Central Arkansas at Kansas State 6:10 p.m ESPN3

Northern Iowa at Iowa State 7:00 p.m.

Jackson State at TCU 7:00 p.m. FOX

Sunday, September 3rd

West Virginia vs Virginia Tech 6:30 p.m ABC (Washington DC)

BIG 12 STANDINGS TEAM CONFERENCE OVERALL HOME AWAY W L PF PA W L PF PA STR W L W L Baylor 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 – 0 0 0 0 Iowa St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 – 0 0 0 0 Kansas 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 – 0 0 0 0 Kansas St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 – 0 0 0 0 Oklahoma 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 – 0 0 0 0 Oklahoma St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 – 0 0 0 0 TCU 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 – 0 0 0 0 Texas 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 – 0 0 0 0 Texas Tech 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 – 0 0 0 0 West Virginia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 – 0 0 0 0

ASSOCIATED PRESS TOP 25 1. Alabama 2. Ohio State 3. Florida State 4. Southern California 5. Clemson 6. Penn State 7. Oklahoma 8. Washington 9. Wisconsin 10. Oklahoma State 11. Michigan 12. Auburn 13. LSU 14. Stanford 15. Georgia 16. Louisville 17. Florida 18. Miami (Fla.) 19. South Florida 20. Kansas State 21. Virginia Tech 22. West Virginia 23. Texas 24. Washington State 25. Tennessee

BIG 12 TELECONFERENCE

Bill Snyder-KSU

David Beaty-KU

Lincoln Riley-OU

Mike Gundy-OSU

Matt Campbell-ISU

Dana Holgorsen-WVU

Matt Rhule-BU

Tom Herman-UT

Gary Patterson-TCU

Kliff Kingsbury-TT