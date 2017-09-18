AUDIO: Big 12 Upcoming Schedule, Standings, Top 25 Poll and Teleconference Audio

It was a tough week three for the Sunflower Schools as both KU and K-State fell on the road. It was a mix bag for the rest of the Big 12 as the Sooner state dominated in their two performances but the Lone Star State had some troubles as Baylor and Texas both fell this weekend.
Conference play starts up for some this week and many teams are off for week four. K-State, Iowa State, Texas are all off this weekend.
The first big match-up in Big 12 play will be in Stilwater this week as Oklahoma State hosts TCU.
Scores from Week 3
Vanderbilt 14 K-State 7
Ohio 42 Kansas 30
Oklahoma 56 Tulane 14
USC 27 Texas 24 (OT)
Oklahoma State 59 Pittsburgh 21
TCU 56 SMU 36
West Virginia 59 Delaware State 16
Texas Tech 52 Arizona State 45
Duke 34 Baylor 20
Iowa State 41 Akron 14
Upcoming Schedule
Saturday, September 23rd
West Virginia at Kansas 11:00 a.m ESPNU
Texas Tech at Houston 11:00 a.m. ESPN2
TCU at Oklahoma State 2:30 p.m. ESPN
Oklahoma at Baylor 5:30 p.m
Thursday, September 28th
Texas at Iowa State 7:00 p.m ESPN
Saturday, September 29th
Baylor at Kansas State 2:30 p.m ABC/ESPN2
Oklahoma State at Texas Tech 7:00 p.m FOX
|Big 12 Standings
|TEAM
|CONFERENCE
|OVERALL
|HOME
|AWAY
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|STR
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Oklahoma
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|143
|37
|Won 3
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Oklahoma St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|162
|52
|Won 3
|1
|0
|2
|0
|TCU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|147
|43
|Won 3
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Texas Tech
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|108
|55
|Won 2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Iowa St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|124
|82
|Won 1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Kansas St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|117
|40
|Lost 1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|West Virginia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|139
|67
|Won 2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Kansas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|95
|103
|Lost 2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Texas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|121
|78
|Lost 1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Baylor
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|75
|99
|Lost 3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|Associated Press Top 25
|1. Alabama
|2. Clemson
|3. Oklahoma
|4. Penn State
|5. Southern California
|6. Oklahoma State
|7. Washington
|8. Michigan
|9. Wisconsin
|10. Ohio State
|11. Georgia
|12. Florida State
|13. Virginia Tech
|14. Miami (Fla.)
|15. Auburn
|16. TCU
|17. Mississippi State
|18. Washington State
|19. Louisville
|20. Florida
|21. South Florida
|22. San Diego State
|23. Utah
|24. Oregon
|25. LSU
Big 12 Teleconference
Bill Snyder-KSU
David Beaty-KU
Lincoln Riley-OU
Mike Gundy-OSU
Matt Campbell-ISU
Dana Holgorsen-WVU
Matt Rhule-BU
Tom Herman-UT
Gary Patterson-TCU
Kliff Kingsbury-TT