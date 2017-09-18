WIBW News Now!

AUDIO: Big 12 Upcoming Schedule, Standings, Top 25 Poll and Teleconference Audio

by on September 18, 2017 at 11:49 AM (1 hour ago)

It was a tough week three for the Sunflower Schools as both KU and K-State fell on the road. It was a mix bag for the rest of the Big 12 as the Sooner state dominated in their two performances but the Lone Star State had some troubles as Baylor and Texas both fell this weekend.

Conference play starts up for some this week and many teams are off for week four.  K-State, Iowa State, Texas are all off this weekend. 

The first big match-up in Big 12 play will be in Stilwater this week as Oklahoma State hosts TCU. 

 

Scores from Week 3

Vanderbilt 14 K-State 7
Ohio 42 Kansas 30
Oklahoma 56 Tulane 14
USC 27 Texas 24 (OT)
Oklahoma State 59 Pittsburgh 21
TCU 56 SMU 36
West Virginia 59 Delaware State 16
Texas Tech 52 Arizona State 45
Duke 34 Baylor 20 
Iowa State 41 Akron 14

Upcoming Schedule 

Saturday, September 23rd
West Virginia at Kansas 11:00 a.m ESPNU
Texas Tech at Houston 11:00 a.m. ESPN2
TCU at Oklahoma State 2:30 p.m. ESPN
Oklahoma at Baylor 5:30 p.m

Thursday, September 28th
Texas at Iowa State 7:00 p.m ESPN

Saturday, September 29th
Baylor at Kansas State 2:30 p.m ABC/ESPN2
Oklahoma State at Texas Tech 7:00 p.m FOX

 

Big 12 Standings 
TEAM CONFERENCE OVERALL HOME AWAY
  W L PF PA W L PF PA STR W L W L
Oklahoma 0 0 0 0 3 0 143 37 Won 3 2 0 1 0
Oklahoma St. 0 0 0 0 3 0 162 52 Won 3 1 0 2 0
TCU 0 0 0 0 3 0 147 43 Won 3 2 0 1 0
Texas Tech 0 0 0 0 2 0 108 55 Won 2 2 0 0 0
Iowa St. 0 0 0 0 2 1 124 82 Won 1 1 1 1 0
Kansas St. 0 0 0 0 2 1 117 40 Lost 1 2 0 0 1
West Virginia 0 0 0 0 2 1 139 67 Won 2 2 0 0 0
Kansas 0 0 0 0 1 2 95 103 Lost 2 1 1 0 1
Texas 0 0 0 0 1 2 121 78 Lost 1 1 1 0 1
Baylor 0 0 0 0 0 3 75 99 Lost 3 0 2 0 1

 

Associated Press Top 25 
1. Alabama
2. Clemson
3. Oklahoma
4. Penn State
5. Southern California
6. Oklahoma State
7. Washington
8. Michigan
9. Wisconsin
10. Ohio State
11. Georgia
12. Florida State
13. Virginia Tech
14. Miami (Fla.)
15. Auburn
16. TCU
17. Mississippi State
18. Washington State
19. Louisville
20. Florida
21. South Florida
22. San Diego State
23. Utah
24. Oregon
25. LSU

 

Big 12 Teleconference

Bill Snyder-KSU

David Beaty-KU

Lincoln Riley-OU

Mike Gundy-OSU

Matt Campbell-ISU

Dana Holgorsen-WVU

Matt Rhule-BU

Tom Herman-UT

Gary Patterson-TCU

Kliff Kingsbury-TT

 

 

 

For all the latest on local sports, follow Jake on Twitter @JakeLebahn. He can also be reached at jake.lebahn@alphamediausa.com.