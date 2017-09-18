AUDIO: Big 12 Upcoming Schedule, Standings, Top 25 Poll and Teleconference Audio

It was a tough week three for the Sunflower Schools as both KU and K-State fell on the road. It was a mix bag for the rest of the Big 12 as the Sooner state dominated in their two performances but the Lone Star State had some troubles as Baylor and Texas both fell this weekend.

Conference play starts up for some this week and many teams are off for week four. K-State, Iowa State, Texas are all off this weekend.

The first big match-up in Big 12 play will be in Stilwater this week as Oklahoma State hosts TCU.

Scores from Week 3

Vanderbilt 14 K-State 7

Ohio 42 Kansas 30

Oklahoma 56 Tulane 14

USC 27 Texas 24 (OT)

Oklahoma State 59 Pittsburgh 21

TCU 56 SMU 36

West Virginia 59 Delaware State 16

Texas Tech 52 Arizona State 45

Duke 34 Baylor 20

Iowa State 41 Akron 14

Upcoming Schedule

Saturday, September 23rd

West Virginia at Kansas 11:00 a.m ESPNU

Texas Tech at Houston 11:00 a.m. ESPN2

TCU at Oklahoma State 2:30 p.m. ESPN

Oklahoma at Baylor 5:30 p.m

Thursday, September 28th

Texas at Iowa State 7:00 p.m ESPN

Saturday, September 29th

Baylor at Kansas State 2:30 p.m ABC/ESPN2

Oklahoma State at Texas Tech 7:00 p.m FOX

Big 12 Standings TEAM CONFERENCE OVERALL HOME AWAY W L PF PA W L PF PA STR W L W L Oklahoma 0 0 0 0 3 0 143 37 Won 3 2 0 1 0 Oklahoma St. 0 0 0 0 3 0 162 52 Won 3 1 0 2 0 TCU 0 0 0 0 3 0 147 43 Won 3 2 0 1 0 Texas Tech 0 0 0 0 2 0 108 55 Won 2 2 0 0 0 Iowa St. 0 0 0 0 2 1 124 82 Won 1 1 1 1 0 Kansas St. 0 0 0 0 2 1 117 40 Lost 1 2 0 0 1 West Virginia 0 0 0 0 2 1 139 67 Won 2 2 0 0 0 Kansas 0 0 0 0 1 2 95 103 Lost 2 1 1 0 1 Texas 0 0 0 0 1 2 121 78 Lost 1 1 1 0 1 Baylor 0 0 0 0 0 3 75 99 Lost 3 0 2 0 1

Associated Press Top 25 1. Alabama 2. Clemson 3. Oklahoma 4. Penn State 5. Southern California 6. Oklahoma State 7. Washington 8. Michigan 9. Wisconsin 10. Ohio State 11. Georgia 12. Florida State 13. Virginia Tech 14. Miami (Fla.) 15. Auburn 16. TCU 17. Mississippi State 18. Washington State 19. Louisville 20. Florida 21. South Florida 22. San Diego State 23. Utah 24. Oregon 25. LSU

Big 12 Teleconference

Bill Snyder-KSU

David Beaty-KU

Lincoln Riley-OU

Mike Gundy-OSU

Matt Campbell-ISU

Dana Holgorsen-WVU

Matt Rhule-BU

Tom Herman-UT

Gary Patterson-TCU

Kliff Kingsbury-TT