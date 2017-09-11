WIBW News Now!

AUDIO: Big 12 Upcoming Schedule, Standings, Top 25 Poll and Teleconference Audio

by on September 11, 2017 at 11:44 AM (4 hours ago)

The Big 12 had a better week two then they did week one, with key wins for Oklahoma and TCU over fellow power five conferences. 

The Big 12 had their downs tho as both KU and Baylor lost to group of five schools. 

Every team is in action this week as every school but Texas Tech finished up their non-conference schedule on Saturday. 

 

Scores from Week 2. 

Oklahoma State 44 South Alabama 7
Kansas State 55 Charlotte 7
Central Michigan 45 Kansas 27
TCU 28 Arkansas 7
Iowa 44 Iowa State 41 (OT)  
West Virginia 56 East Carolina 20
Texas 56 San Jose State 0
UTSA 17 Baylor 10

Week 3 Schedule

Kansas at Ohio 11 am ESPNU
Oklahoma State at Pittsburgh 11 am ESPN
Iowa State at Akron 11 am CBSSN
Baylor at Duke 11:30 am ACCN
SMU at TCU 2:30 pm ESPNU
Tulane at Oklahoma 5:00 pm
Kansas State at Vanderbilt 6:30 pm ESPNU
Texas at USC 7:30 pm FOX

Week 4 Schedule: 

West Virginia at Kansas 11:00 am ESNPU
TCU at Oklahoma State 2:30 pm ABC/ESPN/ESPN2
Oklahoma at Baylor 5:30 pm FS1

 

Big 12 Standings 
TEAM CONFERENCE OVERALL HOME AWAY
  W L PF PA W L PF PA STR W L W L
Kansas St. 0 0 0 0 2 0 110 26 Won 2 2 0 0 0
Oklahoma 0 0 0 0 2 0 87 23 Won 2 1 0 1 0
Oklahoma St. 0 0 0 0 2 0 103 31 Won 2 1 0 1 0
TCU 0 0 0 0 2 0 91 7 Won 2 1 0 1 0
Texas Tech 0 0 0 0 1 0 56 10 Won 1 1 0 0 0
Iowa St. 0 0 0 0 1 1 83 68 Lost 1 1 1 0 0
Kansas 0 0 0 0 1 1 65 61 Lost 1 1 1 0 0
Texas 0 0 0 0 1 1 97 51 Won 1 1 1 0 0
West Virginia 0 0 0 0 1 1 80 51 Won 1 1 0 0 0
Baylor 0 0 0 0 0 2 55 65 Lost 2 0 2 0 0

 

Associated Press Top 25 
1. Alabama
2. Oklahoma
3. Clemson
4. Southern California
5. Penn State
6. Washington
7. Michigan
8. Ohio State
9. Oklahoma State
10. Wisconsin
11. Florida State
12. LSU
13. Georgia
14. Louisville
15. Auburn
16. Virginia Tech
17. Miami (Fla.)
18. Kansas State
19. Stanford
20. TCU
21. Washington State
22. South Florida
23. Tennessee
24. Florida
25. UCLA

 

Big 12 Teleconference: 

Bill Snyder-KSU

David Beaty-KU

Lincoln Riley-OU

Mike Gundy-OSU

Matt Campbell-ISU

Dana Holgorsen-WVU

Matt Rhule-BU

Tom Herman-UT

Gary Patterson-TCU

Kliff Kingsbury-TT

For all the latest on local sports, follow Jake on Twitter @JakeLebahn. He can also be reached at jake.lebahn@alphamediausa.com.