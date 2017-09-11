AUDIO: Big 12 Upcoming Schedule, Standings, Top 25 Poll and Teleconference Audio

The Big 12 had a better week two then they did week one, with key wins for Oklahoma and TCU over fellow power five conferences.

The Big 12 had their downs tho as both KU and Baylor lost to group of five schools.

Every team is in action this week as every school but Texas Tech finished up their non-conference schedule on Saturday.

Scores from Week 2.

Oklahoma State 44 South Alabama 7

Kansas State 55 Charlotte 7

Central Michigan 45 Kansas 27

TCU 28 Arkansas 7

Iowa 44 Iowa State 41 (OT)

West Virginia 56 East Carolina 20

Texas 56 San Jose State 0

UTSA 17 Baylor 10

Week 3 Schedule



Kansas at Ohio 11 am ESPNU

Oklahoma State at Pittsburgh 11 am ESPN

Iowa State at Akron 11 am CBSSN

Baylor at Duke 11:30 am ACCN

SMU at TCU 2:30 pm ESPNU

Tulane at Oklahoma 5:00 pm

Kansas State at Vanderbilt 6:30 pm ESPNU

Texas at USC 7:30 pm FOX

Week 4 Schedule:

West Virginia at Kansas 11:00 am ESNPU

TCU at Oklahoma State 2:30 pm ABC/ESPN/ESPN2

Oklahoma at Baylor 5:30 pm FS1

Big 12 Standings TEAM CONFERENCE OVERALL HOME AWAY W L PF PA W L PF PA STR W L W L Kansas St. 0 0 0 0 2 0 110 26 Won 2 2 0 0 0 Oklahoma 0 0 0 0 2 0 87 23 Won 2 1 0 1 0 Oklahoma St. 0 0 0 0 2 0 103 31 Won 2 1 0 1 0 TCU 0 0 0 0 2 0 91 7 Won 2 1 0 1 0 Texas Tech 0 0 0 0 1 0 56 10 Won 1 1 0 0 0 Iowa St. 0 0 0 0 1 1 83 68 Lost 1 1 1 0 0 Kansas 0 0 0 0 1 1 65 61 Lost 1 1 1 0 0 Texas 0 0 0 0 1 1 97 51 Won 1 1 1 0 0 West Virginia 0 0 0 0 1 1 80 51 Won 1 1 0 0 0 Baylor 0 0 0 0 0 2 55 65 Lost 2 0 2 0 0

Associated Press Top 25 1. Alabama 2. Oklahoma 3. Clemson 4. Southern California 5. Penn State 6. Washington 7. Michigan 8. Ohio State 9. Oklahoma State 10. Wisconsin 11. Florida State 12. LSU 13. Georgia 14. Louisville 15. Auburn 16. Virginia Tech 17. Miami (Fla.) 18. Kansas State 19. Stanford 20. TCU 21. Washington State 22. South Florida 23. Tennessee 24. Florida 25. UCLA

