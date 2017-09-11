AUDIO: Big 12 Upcoming Schedule, Standings, Top 25 Poll and Teleconference Audio

The Big 12 had a better week two then they did week one, with key wins for Oklahoma and TCU over fellow power five conferences.
The Big 12 had their downs tho as both KU and Baylor lost to group of five schools.
Every team is in action this week as every school but Texas Tech finished up their non-conference schedule on Saturday.
Scores from Week 2.
Oklahoma State 44 South Alabama 7
Kansas State 55 Charlotte 7
Central Michigan 45 Kansas 27
TCU 28 Arkansas 7
Iowa 44 Iowa State 41 (OT)
West Virginia 56 East Carolina 20
Texas 56 San Jose State 0
UTSA 17 Baylor 10
Week 3 Schedule
Kansas at Ohio 11 am ESPNU
Oklahoma State at Pittsburgh 11 am ESPN
Iowa State at Akron 11 am CBSSN
Baylor at Duke 11:30 am ACCN
SMU at TCU 2:30 pm ESPNU
Tulane at Oklahoma 5:00 pm
Kansas State at Vanderbilt 6:30 pm ESPNU
Texas at USC 7:30 pm FOX
Week 4 Schedule:
West Virginia at Kansas 11:00 am ESNPU
TCU at Oklahoma State 2:30 pm ABC/ESPN/ESPN2
Oklahoma at Baylor 5:30 pm FS1
|Big 12 Standings
|TEAM
|CONFERENCE
|OVERALL
|HOME
|AWAY
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|STR
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Kansas St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|110
|26
|Won 2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Oklahoma
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|87
|23
|Won 2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Oklahoma St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|103
|31
|Won 2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|TCU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|91
|7
|Won 2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Texas Tech
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|56
|10
|Won 1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Iowa St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|83
|68
|Lost 1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Kansas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|65
|61
|Lost 1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Texas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|97
|51
|Won 1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|West Virginia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|80
|51
|Won 1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Baylor
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|55
|65
|Lost 2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|Associated Press Top 25
|1. Alabama
|2. Oklahoma
|3. Clemson
|4. Southern California
|5. Penn State
|6. Washington
|7. Michigan
|8. Ohio State
|9. Oklahoma State
|10. Wisconsin
|11. Florida State
|12. LSU
|13. Georgia
|14. Louisville
|15. Auburn
|16. Virginia Tech
|17. Miami (Fla.)
|18. Kansas State
|19. Stanford
|20. TCU
|21. Washington State
|22. South Florida
|23. Tennessee
|24. Florida
|25. UCLA
Big 12 Teleconference:
Bill Snyder-KSU
David Beaty-KU
Lincoln Riley-OU
Mike Gundy-OSU
Matt Campbell-ISU
Dana Holgorsen-WVU
Matt Rhule-BU
Tom Herman-UT
Gary Patterson-TCU
Kliff Kingsbury-TT