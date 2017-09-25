WIBW News Now!

AUDIO: Big Recap, Upcoming Schedule, Top 25 Poll and Teleconference Audio

by on September 25, 2017 at 11:42 AM (1 hour ago)

The Big 12 started conference play this weekend and it didn’t go the way the expects had predicted.

TCU earned a huge upset win by beating Oklahoma State in Stilwater. Oklahoma had to hold off a pesky Baylor team to remain unbeaten and WVU and KU had a wild roller coaster of a game. 

Texas Tech got a big win against the Houston Cougars to take care of their non-conference schedule and are 3-0. 

The Big 12 moves into week two of the conference slate with three games this week, including a Thursday night contest. 

Four Big 12 teams are off this week, West Virginia, Kansas and TCU and Oklahoma. 

Scores: 
TCU 44 Oklahoma State 31 
WVU 56 Kansas 34
Oklahoma 49 Baylor 41  
Texas Tech 27 Houston 24

Upcoming Schedule:

Thursday, September 28th
Texas at Iowa State 7:00 p.m. ESPN

Saturday, September 30th
Baylor at Kansas State 2:30 p.m. on ESPN2
Oklahoma State at Texas Tech 7:00 p.m. FOX

Saturday, October 7th 
Iowa State at Oklahoma  11 a.m.   FOX
Texas Tech at Kansas    11 a.m.    FS1
West Virginia at TCU   2:30 p.m.  FS1
K-State at Texas     6 p.m. FS1

 

Big 12 Standings 
TEAM CONFERENCE OVERALL HOME AWAY
  W L PF PA W L PF PA STR W L W L
Oklahoma 1 0 49 41 4 0 192 78 Won 4 2 0 2 0
TCU 1 0 44 31 4 0 191 74 Won 4 2 0 2 0
West Virginia 1 0 56 34 3 1 195 101 Won 3 2 0 1 0
Texas Tech 0 0 0 0 3 0 135 79 Won 3 2 0 1 0
Iowa St. 0 0 0 0 2 1 124 82 Won 1 1 1 1 0
Kansas St. 0 0 0 0 2 1 117 40 Lost 1 2 0 0 1
Texas 0 0 0 0 1 2 121 78 Lost 1 1 1 0 1
Oklahoma St. 0 1 31 44 3 1 193 96 Lost 1 1 1 2 0
Kansas 0 1 34 56 1 3 129 159 Lost 3 1 2 0 1
Baylor 0 1 41 49 0 4 116 148 Lost 4 0 3 0 1

 

Associated Press Top 25 
1. Alabama
2. Clemson
3. Oklahoma
4. Penn State
5. Southern California
6. Washington
7. Georgia
8. Michigan
9. TCU
10. Wisconsin
11. Ohio State
12. Virginia Tech
13. Auburn
14. Miami (Fla.)
15. Oklahoma State
16. Washington State
17. Louisville
18. South Florida
19. San Diego State
20. Utah
21. Florida
22. Notre Dame
23. West Virginia
24. Mississippi State
25. LSU

 

Big 12 Teleconference: 

Bill Snyder-KSU

David Beaty-KU

Lincoln Riley-OU

Mike Gundy-OSU

Matt Campbell-ISU

Dana Holgorsen-WVU

Matt Rhule-BU

Tom Herman-UT

Gary Patterson-TCU

Kliff Kingsbury-TT

For all the latest on local sports, follow Jake on Twitter @JakeLebahn. He can also be reached at jake.lebahn@alphamediausa.com.