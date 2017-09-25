AUDIO: Big Recap, Upcoming Schedule, Top 25 Poll and Teleconference Audio

The Big 12 started conference play this weekend and it didn’t go the way the expects had predicted.
TCU earned a huge upset win by beating Oklahoma State in Stilwater. Oklahoma had to hold off a pesky Baylor team to remain unbeaten and WVU and KU had a wild roller coaster of a game.
Texas Tech got a big win against the Houston Cougars to take care of their non-conference schedule and are 3-0.
The Big 12 moves into week two of the conference slate with three games this week, including a Thursday night contest.
Four Big 12 teams are off this week, West Virginia, Kansas and TCU and Oklahoma.
Scores:
TCU 44 Oklahoma State 31
WVU 56 Kansas 34
Oklahoma 49 Baylor 41
Texas Tech 27 Houston 24
Upcoming Schedule:
Thursday, September 28th
Texas at Iowa State 7:00 p.m. ESPN
Saturday, September 30th
Baylor at Kansas State 2:30 p.m. on ESPN2
Oklahoma State at Texas Tech 7:00 p.m. FOX
Saturday, October 7th
Iowa State at Oklahoma 11 a.m. FOX
Texas Tech at Kansas 11 a.m. FS1
West Virginia at TCU 2:30 p.m. FS1
K-State at Texas 6 p.m. FS1
|Big 12 Standings
|TEAM
|CONFERENCE
|OVERALL
|HOME
|AWAY
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|STR
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Oklahoma
|1
|0
|49
|41
|4
|0
|192
|78
|Won 4
|2
|0
|2
|0
|TCU
|1
|0
|44
|31
|4
|0
|191
|74
|Won 4
|2
|0
|2
|0
|West Virginia
|1
|0
|56
|34
|3
|1
|195
|101
|Won 3
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Texas Tech
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|135
|79
|Won 3
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Iowa St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|124
|82
|Won 1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Kansas St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|117
|40
|Lost 1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Texas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|121
|78
|Lost 1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Oklahoma St.
|0
|1
|31
|44
|3
|1
|193
|96
|Lost 1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|Kansas
|0
|1
|34
|56
|1
|3
|129
|159
|Lost 3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|Baylor
|0
|1
|41
|49
|0
|4
|116
|148
|Lost 4
|0
|3
|0
|1
|Associated Press Top 25
|1. Alabama
|2. Clemson
|3. Oklahoma
|4. Penn State
|5. Southern California
|6. Washington
|7. Georgia
|8. Michigan
|9. TCU
|10. Wisconsin
|11. Ohio State
|12. Virginia Tech
|13. Auburn
|14. Miami (Fla.)
|15. Oklahoma State
|16. Washington State
|17. Louisville
|18. South Florida
|19. San Diego State
|20. Utah
|21. Florida
|22. Notre Dame
|23. West Virginia
|24. Mississippi State
|25. LSU
Big 12 Teleconference:
Bill Snyder-KSU
David Beaty-KU
Lincoln Riley-OU
Mike Gundy-OSU
Matt Campbell-ISU
Dana Holgorsen-WVU
Matt Rhule-BU
Tom Herman-UT
Gary Patterson-TCU
Kliff Kingsbury-TT