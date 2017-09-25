AUDIO: Big Recap, Upcoming Schedule, Top 25 Poll and Teleconference Audio

The Big 12 started conference play this weekend and it didn’t go the way the expects had predicted.

TCU earned a huge upset win by beating Oklahoma State in Stilwater. Oklahoma had to hold off a pesky Baylor team to remain unbeaten and WVU and KU had a wild roller coaster of a game.

Texas Tech got a big win against the Houston Cougars to take care of their non-conference schedule and are 3-0.

The Big 12 moves into week two of the conference slate with three games this week, including a Thursday night contest.

Four Big 12 teams are off this week, West Virginia, Kansas and TCU and Oklahoma.

Scores:

TCU 44 Oklahoma State 31

WVU 56 Kansas 34

Oklahoma 49 Baylor 41

Texas Tech 27 Houston 24



Upcoming Schedule:

Thursday, September 28th

Texas at Iowa State 7:00 p.m. ESPN

Saturday, September 30th

Baylor at Kansas State 2:30 p.m. on ESPN2

Oklahoma State at Texas Tech 7:00 p.m. FOX

Saturday, October 7th

Iowa State at Oklahoma 11 a.m. FOX

Texas Tech at Kansas 11 a.m. FS1

West Virginia at TCU 2:30 p.m. FS1

K-State at Texas 6 p.m. FS1

Big 12 Standings TEAM CONFERENCE OVERALL HOME AWAY W L PF PA W L PF PA STR W L W L Oklahoma 1 0 49 41 4 0 192 78 Won 4 2 0 2 0 TCU 1 0 44 31 4 0 191 74 Won 4 2 0 2 0 West Virginia 1 0 56 34 3 1 195 101 Won 3 2 0 1 0 Texas Tech 0 0 0 0 3 0 135 79 Won 3 2 0 1 0 Iowa St. 0 0 0 0 2 1 124 82 Won 1 1 1 1 0 Kansas St. 0 0 0 0 2 1 117 40 Lost 1 2 0 0 1 Texas 0 0 0 0 1 2 121 78 Lost 1 1 1 0 1 Oklahoma St. 0 1 31 44 3 1 193 96 Lost 1 1 1 2 0 Kansas 0 1 34 56 1 3 129 159 Lost 3 1 2 0 1 Baylor 0 1 41 49 0 4 116 148 Lost 4 0 3 0 1

Associated Press Top 25 1. Alabama 2. Clemson 3. Oklahoma 4. Penn State 5. Southern California 6. Washington 7. Georgia 8. Michigan 9. TCU 10. Wisconsin 11. Ohio State 12. Virginia Tech 13. Auburn 14. Miami (Fla.) 15. Oklahoma State 16. Washington State 17. Louisville 18. South Florida 19. San Diego State 20. Utah 21. Florida 22. Notre Dame 23. West Virginia 24. Mississippi State 25. LSU

Big 12 Teleconference:

Bill Snyder-KSU

David Beaty-KU

Lincoln Riley-OU

Mike Gundy-OSU

Matt Campbell-ISU

Dana Holgorsen-WVU

Matt Rhule-BU

Tom Herman-UT

Gary Patterson-TCU

Kliff Kingsbury-TT