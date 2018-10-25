AUDIO: Bill Self Addresses Media on College Basketball Trial

Bill Self addressed the media on Wednesday night in the Allen Fieldhouse media room about the recent FBI investigation and verdict that was handed down today. .

All three defendants in the college basketball corruption trial have been found guilty of conspiracy to commit wire fraud. James Gatto, of Adidas, in all three of his counts, Christian Dawkins and Merl Code on both of theirs.

He gave his statement on the FBI verdict into college basketball that KU has been involved in.

Bill Self spoke at length on many topics, discussed recruiting, the schools relationship with adidas, how does this look for fans, what will the NCAA do, plus much more.