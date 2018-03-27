AUDIO: Bill Self And Jayhawks Speak Before Leaving For San Antonio

Coach Bill Self and the Kansas Jayhawks spoke with the media at Allen Fieldhouse on Tuesday before the team leaves for San Antonio, Texas, and the Final Four on Wednesday.

Kansas will take on Villanova in the national semifinals on Saturday night, a rematch of the Elite Eight game between the two teams in 2016 (won by Villanova). Self addressed the matchup with Villanova, the maturation process for this year’s team and more during his media session.

The players spoke about a wide range of topics, including this weekend’s game, confidence in one another, Devonte’ Graham’s national honors and more.

Listen here to hear from Self and the Jayhawks on Tuesday:

PRESS CONFERENCE: Bill Self

Udoka Azubuike

Mitch Lightfoot

Marcus Garrett

Devonte’ Graham

Malik Newman

Lagerald Vick

Svi Mykhailiuk