AUDIO: Bill Self Speaks Ahead of Hall of Fame Induction

by on September 5, 2017 at 1:36 PM (2 hours ago)

Kansas basketball coach Bill Self met with the media at Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence on Tuesday. During the session he discussed his mentors, the honor itself and reflected on his career overall.

Self pt. 1

Self pt. 2